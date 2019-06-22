By DENNIS LUBANGA

Deputy President William Ruto has cautioned Jubilee Party's top officials against being used to create division and hatred among Kenyans.

Dr Ruto noted on Saturday that the party was formed to primarily steer Kenya's unity and development, so its officials should focus on promoting peace among all the people.

During gatherings at Namanjalala and Kipsis Secondary schools in Trans Nzoia and Bungoma Counties respectively, the DP reiterated that the party under President Uhuru Kenyatta's leadership is committed to ending tribalism and negative ethnicity.

DEVELOPMENT

Dr Ruto told the officials that they are managing the party on behalf of millions of Kenyans so they should shun activities that cause hate and division.

“Our officials must know they are managing a party responsible for the development of the country. We [resolved] to unite the country, eliminate ethnicity, hate and division and build it on the basis of manifesto that brings development to all corners of this nation,” he said.

The Deputy President further urged leaders to set aside their political differences and take a common stand on Kenya's growth.

“We are from different political parties but are here today because of development. We must embrace the spirit of unity if we are to address the challenges our people are facing, irrespective of ethnic and political affiliations,” he said.

The DP told those criticising his development tours that he is "simply executing his constitutional duties".

“Anybody complaining that I have done his duties should [let me know]. Let everyone do their work."

TUJU CRITICISED

Leaders who accompanied the DP included Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, Trans Nzoia Governor Patrick Khaemba and MPs Ferdinand Wanyonyi (Kwanza), Robert Pukose (Endebess), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Janet Nangabo (Trans Nzoia Woman Representative), Fred Kapondi (Mt Elgon) and Kimani Ichung'wa (Kikuyu).

The MPs took issue with a recently leaked audio alleged to be of a conversation between Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju and former Limuru MP George Nyanja.

Mr Tuju said the recording, that touched on the 2007/8-post election violence, was a forgery but the leaders dismissed him and called for his resignation from Jubilee, accusing him of undermining it.

Among those who criticised Mr Tuju were Mr ichung'wa, Mr Kapondi, Mr Barasa and Dr Pukose.

RUTO SUPPORT

Governor Khaemba said the people of Trans Nzoia will support Dr Ruto in the 2022 general election, when he is expected to vie for the presidency.

“We have resolved to chat our own political destiny. We will support the DP so as to be part of the next government,” said Mr Khaemba.

He added that no one should gag leaders when it comes to politics of development as this is "the work they were elected to do".

Mr Lusaka urged governors to use county funds to change lives.