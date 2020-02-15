In what appears to be a deliberate move to stay away from the DP’s event, only four members of parliament and two ward representatives accompanied the Dr Ruto, who is known to arrive at such functions with a battery of politicians in tow.

Deputy President William Ruto’s foot soldiers in Central Kenya were yesterday conspicuously missing at a fund-raiser at Giakanja Boys Secondary School in Nyeri, where a lower-than-usual turnout was witnessed.

In what appears to be a deliberate move to stay away from the DP’s event, only four members of parliament and two ward representatives accompanied the Dr Ruto, who is known to arrive at such functions with a battery of politicians in tow.

Those present at Giakanja were Nyeri County Woman Representative Rahab Mukami, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, Mukurweini MP Antony Kiai and Tharaka MP George Murugara. From the Nyeri County Assembly were Deputy Speaker Samuel Kariuki and Chinga Ward MCA Kiruga Thuku.

Even local administrators did not show up at the function with the highest ranking official was the Sub County Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss.

Ms Mukami received Dr Ruto with the Giakanja school board members for the event that lasted less than an hour and a half.

Those who spoke declared support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) noting that President Uhuru Kenyatta has endorsed it.

Dr Ruto vowed to continue backing the BBI report as long as it benefits the citizens at the grassroots.

“Even in this debate, it will not be a debate among politicians. It must start with the Kenyans. The issues affecting the locals are what will be priority and we must ensure every view of Kenyans is considered,” Dr Ruto said.

The members of parliament present drummed up support for the report, even though they admitted most Kenyans are yet to read the document.

“We will support BBI even though we have not read it,” Mr Gachagua said. “But because the president has said we are for it we have accepted it even without having read it.”

Ms Mukami said that she will continue drumming up support for BBI, but for as long as it does not burden the voters.

“The report has not reached the ground, but what we support is the one man, one vote, one shilling policy,” the MP said.

Mukurweini MP Antony Kiai said that he is yet to see the report and neither have his constituents.

“There is a document coming called BBI and I do not know about you but I have not seen it. But before we see it what can we say about it? But the President should know that we stand with him,” he said.