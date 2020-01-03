By NDUNG'U GACHANE

By RUSHDIE OUDIA

Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege and her Kisumu counterpart Rozah Buyu have criticised Kandara member of Parliament Alice Wahome over her scathing attacks on President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kandara legislator claimed President Kenyatta wants to cling on to power after the expiry of his term in 2022.

Ms Wahome described the President as “the biggest threat to Kenya’s economy, democracy and freedom of expression”.

She claimed President Kenyatta inherited “a rich democracy from his predecessor Mwai Kibaki. She alleged that under President Kenyatta’s regime Kenya’s democracy had deteriorated.

BBI REPORT

The MP also alleged that President Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga were planning to use the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to change the Constitution and cling on to power after 2022.

Ms Chege, however, accused the Kandara lawmaker of engaging in cheap politics instead of focusing on the development of her constituency. She claimed Kandara was lagging behind in development.

The MP spoke at Kenol town on Friday as she issued cheques to bright and needy students who are sponsored by Sabina Wanjiru Foundation.

TANGATANGA

Ms Chege criticised Jubilee Party's Tangatanga group affiliated to Deputy President William Ruto for its continued attacks on the President over the deteriorating economy.

She wondered why the group has never blamed Dr Ruto, who is President Kenyatta’s principal assistant.

“It’s utter nonsense for a MP to prioritise issuing press conferences in hotels (while) forgetting to work for her electorate,” Ms Chege said.

She claimed that while the MP was always flying in choppers around with the Deputy President, her constituency lacked basic amenities like toilets.

FARMERS' RIGHTS

Ms Chege further accused Ms Wahome and the Tangatanga brigade of fighting the BBI report in the guise of championing the rights of farmers in Mt Kenya region.

“I challenge them (Tangatanga MPs) to come out and say whether they are in support of the BBI report or not. They can’t pretend to champion the rights of farmers by fighting BBI report,” she added.

On former Jubilee Party Vice-Chairperson David Murathe’s opinion on President Kenyatta and the creation of Prime Minister position, Ms Chege said he had the freedom to speak his mind and wondered why some leaders were irritated by his comments.

Ms Buyu accused Ms Wahome of insulting President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga.

“How can you say that Raila is a mercenary for hire. When you look at Raila’s history and life, you will definitely know that he has always chosen the right road to get you to where we are including being in detention,” said Mrs Buyu.

Ms Buyu claimed Ms Wahome was speaking on behalf of a senior politician. She asked fellow MPs not to blame the President over their failures.

“(Ms) Wahome must be respectful, you do not have to be abusive in order to be presumed to be a good leader or gain favours from Deputy President William Ruto,” said Mrs Buyu.

The MP was speaking at Ragumo Chief’s camp in Kisumu County on Friday where she donated relief food to over 1,000 residents of Kolwa Central who had been displaced by floods.