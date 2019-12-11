By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has written to the Speaker of the Senate Ken Lusaka requesting for a special sitting to discuss how Nairobi County will be run as Sonko faces charges.

The senator made the move after Anti-Corruption Court Magistrate Douglas Ogoti barred Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko from accessing county offices until the graft case he is facing is determined.

Mr wrote to Mr Lusaka raising concerns over how the county will be run in the interim period since Nairobi has no deputy governor.

“The exceptional situation that has arisen affects Nairobi City County and indeed creates an unprecedented state of affairs that requires the urgent attention of the Senate during this period between two sessions.

“This is, therefore, to request you to exercise your jurisdiction under Standing Order No.1 and call for an urgent Special Sitting of the Senate in order for the Senate to discuss the exceptional situation prevailing in Nairobi with the aim of giving direction and/or resolving to take legal or legislative action in the interest of Nairobi residents,” Sakaja said in the letter.

The Senate adjourned last week recess and will resume on February 11, 2020.