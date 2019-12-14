Samburu get own Bible as Ruto vows to continue giving

The Deputy President lauded Samburu religious groups, together with leaders, for managing to translate the Bible to Samburu language, saying it was a great step forward.

By GEOFFREY ONDIEKI

Deputy President William Ruto has once again told off leaders who criticise him for his generous donations to churches and religious groups.

Dr Ruto, who witnessed the launch of the first ever Samburu language Bible at the Maralal stadium Saturday, said that his sojourns in churches are aimed at supporting the houses of God.

MILLIONS

“We will not cease supporting our churches and religious groups because the Bible tells us to seek the Kingdom of heaven first and others will follow,” he said.

The jibe seemed to target his political foe Raila Odinga and his associates who have been at the forefront in criticising him over the millions of shillings he frequently donates to religious groups.

The Deputy President lauded Samburu religious groups, together with leaders, for managing to translate the Bible to Samburu language, saying it was a great step forward.

PROJECTS

“Watu wa Samburu jameni hamna kisingizio cha kukosa kuingia mbinguni kwa sababu mna Bibilia ya Kisamburu. Hatuwezi kuwa mahustler duniani na pia mahustler mbinguni. (You do not have any excuse for not seeing the Kingdom of heaven because now you have a Samburu bible. We cannot be hustlers on earth and still be hustlers in heaven),” said Dr Ruto.

He, however, avoided the BBI debate and instead focused his speech on government projects in Samburu. The DP said that the Jubilee government is committed to ensuring that all projects in the county are completed in time to benefit the residents. Among the projects that are in progress in the region include construction of Yamo Dam and Nyahururu-Maralal Road.

The DP reiterated that the Yamo Dam project, which is ongoing, will help address the issue of water shortage in the area and support irrigation programmes.

“The Jubilee government is committed to solving water shortage in this region and I believe once Yamo Dam is completed, it will help address the problem,” said Dr Ruto.

Embattled Samburu Governor Moses Kasaine Lenolkulal backed Dr Ruto’s development tours and assured him of support from the residents.

Mr Lenolkulal, is also facing graft charges, called on leaders to avoid divisive politics.

“I want to assure you (DP) that Samburu people are behind your ambitions and we will walk together,” said Mr Lenolkulal.

Many residents witnessed the launching of the first ever New Testament Samburu Bible.