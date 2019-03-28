The Ruto, Kalonzo factor in search of Kibaki's successor

In this final serialisation, the author says that the animosity between Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka was so deep that it required wisdom, tact and a stroke of genius to revive their trust in one another.

****

The constitution-making process after the 2007 elections was not as acrimonious as its precursor.

A series of actions led to the appointment of the Committee of Experts headed by Nzamba Kitonga, a native of Kitui County.

The Kitonga team was to steer the process of writing a new constitution that would be subjected to a national referendum.

Parliament also elected a 27-member Parliamentary Select Committee on the Constitution to, among other roles, recruit an Interim Independent Electoral Commission and several other committees. The committee was to steer the constitution-making process.

The draft was subjected to another referendum yet again. However, this time round, the composition of the team pushing the campaign for the new Constitution had changed.

Kalonzo, Raila, Kibaki and Uhuru were now in the 'Yes' team. Ruto and some churches were in the 'No' team.

WATERMELON

Although the campaigns were not as difficult as those of 2005, we suffered major propaganda wars when Kalonzo was labelled a watermelon by none other than Raila himself.

This was because although Kalonzo had initially expressed his support for the new Constitution, he changed tune from time to time.

Kalonzo claimed that he had wanted Kenyans to listen to the clergy who were against it.

His foes quickly went on the offensive, claiming that he could not make up his mind whether or not to support the draft Constitution.

He was, they said, “ … like a watermelon, green on the outside and red inside”. This labelling has continued to haunt him even today.

MAJIMBO

The issue of majimbo (administrative regions) was key in the disagreements around the Constitution.

While in Naivasha, some members of the Select Committee from the Rift Valley wanted the country to be divided administratively around the eight provinces under which the different regions of the country had been governed for years.

Narc argued for the county system. There were fears within our camp that with the eight majimbo, some as large as the Rift Valley, it would only be a matter of time before some politicians began pushing for secession.

Counties, on the other hand, would be smaller units, thus unlikely to pose such a threat.

Meanwhile, even as the Constitution-making process was going on, there were efforts to form political alliances in readiness for the 2013 general election.

Attempts had been made earlier to establish a team consisting of Kalonzo, Uhuru and Saitoti. The three now agreed to work together and choose one from among them to run for presidency in 2013.

POLL MEETINGS

Kalonzo chose Johnstone Muthama and I to represent him at the talks while Saitoti chose Kiraitu Murungi. Uhuru was represented by Mohammed Yusuf Haji with Titus Ibui as our chairman.

The mandate of the representatives was to discuss and agree on a formula for choosing a single candidate for the elections expected to be held in 2012. We met every Wednesday at the Norfolk Hotel.

At times, Kalonzo, Uhuru and Saitoti would join us during our deliberations on how to galvanise support and votes.

After some discussions, we decided that we needed to establish a political party with a secretariat. This is how the idea of the Bus Party was mooted.

As the talks progressed, Uhuru hinted at the possibility of introducing William Ruto into the group. This made the rest of the team jittery.

We knew that the two were not on the best of terms after the 2007/2008 post-election violence. Some members predicted that the introduction of Ruto would eventually scuttle the group.

RUTO ENTRY

At the time, we did not understand Uhuru’s intentions. I remember one member asking him why he was introducing the subject of an individual the team had not discussed.

He told the meeting that he was ready to work with anyone, if the end result would translate into defeating our opponents.

I recall asking Saitoti for his views and he told me that with the inclusion of Ruto, both he and Kalonzo had no chance in the group. He was absolutely right.

The formation of the Bus Party took place at the Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) Training Centre in Karen.

We mobilised MPs from PNU and Wiper Party to attend the one-day retreat to discuss how to strengthen the party. When we asked members to suggest a symbol for the party, they settled on a bus.

Members also agreed to each contribute Sh10,000 monthly to the Bus kitty. Prior to the retreat, Kalonzo, Saitoti and Uhuru had contributed seed money to set up the secretariat.

SAITOTI EXITS

Before Saitoti withdrew from the team, the three had reached an agreement at a meeting held at Leisure Lodge in Diani.

Yusuf Haji and I went to brief President Mwai Kibaki on the agreement by the trio.

Kibaki, who had supported the talks all along, was excited and urged them to immediately sign an agreement. It was signed at Diani the following day.

As soon as we realised that Ruto, then an ODM rebel, was slowly elbowing his way in, Saitoti withdrew quietly and began to chart his own path. Uhuru, Ruto and Kalonzo stayed on course.

However, it was clear that Kalonzo had no future in this group. Propaganda started flowing that Kalonzo was “gleefully watching the two as they walked into the ICC gallows”.

The propaganda machine said that although he was on the same team with them, he was praying for their eventual downfall.

PRAYERS

Meanwhile, Uhuru and Ruto continued holding prayer rallies for the continued success of the ICC case they were facing.

During one such prayer meeting at Ruiru, they privately challenged Kalonzo to invite them for prayers in Ukambani and a meeting was hastily organised the following weekend in Machakos.

Kalonzo asked me to join them at the Machakos rally and we managed to mobilise a huge crowd. Speeches were made and prayers said.

In his speech, Johnstone Muthama said in Kikamba, “Kweekwa-ali, tukeeka-ali”, and the crowd went wild.

It is said that after the rally, Uhuru and Ruto left for Kitengela, where they sought the services of a young man from Kalonzo’s team, Fred Muteti, to interpret what Muthama had said.

They were curious to know the meaning of the statement that drove the crowd into a frenzy.

KALONZO BANNED

According to Chirau Ali Mwakwere, Muteti told them that Muthama meant, “Once these people (Uhuru and Ruto) get jailed at The Hague, Kalonzo shall take over”.

No one could for certain tell what Muthama actually meant.

Sadly, George Saitoti, then Minister for Internal Security, died in a tragic police helicopter accident along with his assistant, Joshua Orwa Ojodeh, then MP for Ndhiwa.

After the Kitengela meeting, it was agreed that Kalonzo was no longer welcome to their rallies. They dispatched Chirau Ali Mwakwere to deliver the message to Kalonzo.

The following Tuesday, Mwakwere walked into Kalonzo’s office in Parliament.

I arrived after Mwakwere had delivered his message but Kalonzo requested him to repeat everything he had said in my presence.

According to Mwakwere, Kalonzo was not to attend prayer rallies organised for Uhuru and Ruto.

ANTI-MUTHAMA PLOT

Immediately after that, Kalonzo and I went to see Kibaki.

There was already a move initiated to remove Muthama as Government Chief Whip in the National Assembly, to punish him for the Machakos statement. Kalonzo wanted President Kibaki to prevail on Uhuru not to abandon him and also to intervene on Muthama’s planned removal.

President Kibaki agreed to talk to Uhuru and stop the move to remove Muthama from his position.

I understood President Kibaki met the two thereafter and impressed upon them to work together. Muthama’s removal was consequently abandoned.

Kalonzo continued attending the prayer rallies despite Mwakwere’s message.

However, at every rally there would be deliberate statements made by speakers to show him that he was not welcome in the group.

UKAMBANI VOTES

It is said that on one occasion while driving to Ngong for a rally, the two actually overtook his vice presidential motorcade to ensure they did not appear to be arriving together.

It was just a matter of time before Kalonzo was kicked out of the Uhuru — Ruto team!

One Sunday, I got a brief from Muthama that Ruto had called him seeking the support of the Kamba community.

I was not surprised therefore when Ruto called me the following day requesting me to meet him.

We agreed to meet at his Transnational House office in Nairobi’s city centre. I arrived in his office early the following morning.

After a brief handshake, he went straight to the point. He told me that he wanted the Kamba to support them and he complained that Muthama had been very rough with him.

“Please help us to get out of this thing,” he told me. We briefly deliberated the fact that despite Kalonzo lending them his support during the countrywide meetings, they were no longer with him. I was very frank with him.

JIMMY WANJIGI

I asked him what would be our stake in the government in the event that I managed to convince the community and its leaders? “David I cannot promise you anything, but we can then talk,” he answered.

Our meeting ended with a promise to meet and deliberate on the matter at a later date. We never met again.

The political intrigues did not end there. At one time, Jimmy Wanjigi, a power broker and son of former Cabinet Minister Maina Wangigi, invited me to his office.

He told me that Uhuru and Ruto would offer Kalonzo the position of Leader of Majority if he abandoned his presidential bid. He wanted me to convince Kalonzo to accept the offer.

I told Jimmy that Kalonzo had publicly announced that he would not defend his parliamentary seat and there was no way he would go back to Mwingi North and claim back the seat. Nevertheless, I promised to inform Kalonzo and reply to him.

I immediately called Nyiva Mwendwa and Gideon Ndambuki. We travelled to Kalonzo’s Yatta farm for an urgent meeting with him.

KEY MEETING

We advised him to assess his relationship with the Uhuru-Ruto team and make a decision either to accept the offer or bolt out since time was running out and we did not think there were viable options for him.

We later met elders from Ukambani and briefed them on the Yatta discussions. They advised that we seek a fresh strategy.

A meeting was held the following day for Kalonzo to give us his position on the partnership with Uhuru and Ruto.

Kalonzo insisted on meeting Uhuru and Ruto at his house for a scheduled meeting before giving his final word.

According to Kalonzo, when Uhuru and Ruto went to his house, they were clear that their offer of the Leader of Majority was final.

However, after critical analysis, there was consensus that the best option for Kalonzo was to work with Raila.

The question was how to convince Kalonzo to meet with Raila, let alone agree to work with him, as the two were not on talking terms.

RAILA, KALONZO

Then one day, Raila called me from Garissa. He requested me to arrange a meeting between him and Kalonzo that same night. I promised to try to bring them together at my house.

I needed every lesson from Sun Tzu’s The Art of War to bring these two leaders together.

After the humiliations, the acrimony and propaganda that had marked their relationship, extraordinary effort was required to re-establish friendship.

I had a lengthy discussion with Raila’s emissary Dalmas Otieno. I held even longer discussions with Kalonzo before I could convince him to meet with Raila.

By 8pm that day, they were both sitting in my house in Gigiri. Now the biggest challenge was how to break the ice.

The animosity between them was so deep that it required wisdom, tact and a stroke of genius to revive their trust in one another.

PAST WOUNDS

I introduced the subject and told them that they had formidable opponents in Uhuru and Ruto, and unless they joined forces, they had no chance of winning.

Kalonzo recalled the humiliation he suffered at Tononoka before the 2007 general election.

Dalmas and I pleaded with them to forget and forgive the past for the sake of the country. We left them in a room to discuss their relationship freely and frankly.

My wife had prepared some tea for them. We kept our distance, only inquiring occasionally if they had finished their talk.

They did not talk much, and eventually they called us in. Kalonzo told us, “we have not met”.

This was to signify that the meeting was a secret and no one should diverge information about it.

We continued with our clandestine meetings until the impasse was broken and the ground was ready.

MoU

I must state that in 2013, Raila was keen to work with Kalonzo.

He even agreed to an MoU that would allow him to be president for just one term, although he was uncomfortable with the idea because of the expected reactions from his followers.

The MoU was hastily drafted by James Orengo and Mutula Kilonzo Sr, who has since died, at the Serena Hotel lobby, as we were departing to our Uhuru Park rally that was meant to unveil Raila Odinga as our candidate.

Kalonzo refused to go to the rally unless Raila agreed to be a one-term president.

The MoU simply stated that in the event of winning the presidency after the 2012 elections, Raila would go for one term and support Kalonzo’s presidential bid for the 2017 elections.

There was no mention, however, of what would happen in the event of Raila losing the election.