Senate agrees to Sh316bn for counties - VIDEO...

By DAVID MWERE

The Senate has beaten a hasty retreat in its dispute with the National Assembly over the equitable shareable revenue between the State and the 47 county governments.

The Upper House on Thursday resolved to take the Sh316.5 billion as contained in the republished Division of Revenue Bill, 2019 currently before a mediation committee of the two Houses.

The move follows a senators' meeting earlier Thursday called by the Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka.

At a press briefing in Parliament, Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen said they had made the “painful decision” to help avert a looming shutdown in counties.

“It’s not enough, but it is progress and the Senate will live to fight another day. The Senate will not allow the entire system of devolved government that is the basic pillar of our Constitution to be brought down by schemes,” Mr Murkomen said.

Senate had been pushing for Sh335.7 billion set by the Commission on Revenue Allocation, while the National Assembly had proposed Sh316 billion, up from the Sh310 billion they had approved.

