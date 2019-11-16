By VITALIS KIMUTAI

By RUTH MBULA

Deputy President William Ruto has told Jubilee rebels to shape up or ship out. Speaking in Kericho on Saturday, Dr Ruto said there is no room for trouble makers in the ruling party.

“Those who are fomenting trouble should declare their stand and quit,” said Dr Ruto.

The DP spoke just a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta met leaders from Mt Kenya region at Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri County.

To dispel rumour that he was being edged out of Jubilee Party, Dr Ruto said he had no time for rumour mongers.

UNITY

He said: “President Uhuru Kenyatta has openly stated that the party is united and will create an enabling environment for investments and job creation.”

Dr Ruto said democracy had been strengthened in the party and it was important for members to speak in one voice.

The DP spoke in Kipkelion West constituency where he presided over a fundraising for boda boda operators before commissioning the Kebeneti-Fortenant Road. He later opened the Soliat-Kapsorok-Sigowet road in Sigowet-Soin constituency.

He addressed a public gathering at Kapsorok Secondary School before heading to Bomet for a fundraiser in support of Kenya Union of Post Primary Teachers.

Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen blamed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his Orange Democratic Movement brigade for the violence that rocked Kibra constituency November 7 by-election where Jubilee’s McDonald Mariga lost to ODM’s Bernard Imran Okoth.

VIOLENCE

“Raila should apologise to the people of Kenya and Kibra for the violence that rocked Kibra constituency. It is not possible that we are talking of a handshake when his own people unleashed terror on Jubilee supporters with his blessings,” said Mr Murkomen.

He stated that Kenya is Dr Ruto's bedroom as compared to Mr Odinga who only boasts of Kibra.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa said Dr Ruto’s quest for the presidency was unstoppable.

“We are supporting the President to finish his term before we can back Dr Ruto to finish his 10 years of leadership,” said Mr Ichungwa.