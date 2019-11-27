In Homa Bay, Ms Lencer Akinyi welcomed the reintroduction of the office of the Leader of Opposition, saying, it will help nurture a strong opposition to keep the government in check.

Rev Simon Muhindi of the Pentecostal Assemblies of God in Vihiga said the PM’s post should be elective, not appointive.

Some Kenyans have expressed reservations about the proposal to reintroduce the position of prime minister, terming it unnecessary.

In Kisii, a section of ward representatives said the move is a waste of public resources.

Boikang’a MCA Joseph Chweya and his Sensi counterpart Paul Angwenyi said the report represents the interests of few individuals, citing the proposed PM’s post.

DISPUTES

“These are two teams that are just propelling interests of their masters; neither of them has brought in what is working for the common mwananchi… it only serves their interests,” added Ms Esnus Nyaramaba, an activist.

In Kakamega, Ms Shillah Chumba, a trader, said the proposed prime minister seat does not serve the interest of the ordinary Kenyan.

“This is a move meant to serve the interests of selfish politicians. There has been no mention of people with disability and how the issue of unemployment affecting the youth will be addressed in the report,” she said.

In Siaya, Mr Daniel Okelo, a resident of Olago-Kamkwaya village in Bondo Sub, said the return of the prime minister and official opposition leader positions will help end election-related disputes.

“Even those who support the losing candidate will feel accommodated after the polls,” he said.

APPOINTIVE

His sentiments were shared by Mr Julius Ruto from Narok South, who said, BBI had cleared the perceived creation of positions to suit some individuals. “The appointive position of prime minister will not create disharmony in government and there will be no clash between the President and the PM,” he said.

In Kisii, some MCAs also said they want ward development funds anchored in law. “Funds released to counties should be increased from 35 to 45 per cent,” said Nyakoe MCA John Amisi.

POLITICIANS

Mr Javas Bigambo, a governance consultant, said the BBI team should not have comprised of politicians. “I’m beside myself wondering why politicians had to constitute that team,” he said.