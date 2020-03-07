Speaker Muturi calls for dialogue in solving political issues

By SAMWEL OWINO

Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi has called on politicians and political parties to embrace dialogue as a means of solving political problems in the country and entrench democracy.

Speaking at the National Museum during the People’s Dialogue Festival, Mr Muturi pointed out that dialogue has always been the best method of solving political crisis in the country.

Mr Muturi explained that accepting to dialogue does not necessarily amount to acceding to the other party's ideals.

"Through dialogue we were able to do away with Section 2A giving way for multi-party democracy. Through intense dialogue via the Centre for Multi-Party Democracy (CMD) we were able to develop a law for political parties," Mr Muturi said.

He called on all political parties to be anchored on ideals and good principles of governance in a bid to enhance structured dialogue.

"For Political parties should be strengthened, they need to meet regularly and agree on how to take a position for instance on a proposed legislation in Parliament," the speaker said.

Mr Muturi proposed that the Office of Registrar of Political should anchored in the constitution rather than in the political parties Act as it is in the currently.

The move he said will strengthen parties to fight for the growth of democracy in the country.

Speaking at the same event, CMD chairperson Abshiro Halakhe called for political parties to inject diversity across party leadership noting that there is value in diversity at the helm of leadership adding that all demographics had a role to play in enriching the governance spectrum.

Others who addressed the forum include the Danish Deputy Speaker, Hon.