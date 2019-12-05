By SAMWEL OWINO

Deputy President William Ruto has come under a barrage of attacks from MPs drawn from across the political divide over his remarks on Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and his PS Karanja Kibicho.

The MPs, led by Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga, warned the DP and his allies against attacking civil servants who have no opportunity to defend themselves.

“Some of the DP’s associates have ominously asked CS Matiang’i and PS Karanja Kibicho to learn from the fates of the late George Saitoti and Joseph Nkaissery. These are loaded and desperate warnings that should not just be wished away,” said Ms Wanga who read the statement on behalf of the MPs.

Other MPs present during the Wednesday press briefing at parliament buildings were Rosa Buyu (Kisumu), Ngunjiri Wambugu (Nyeri Town), Okong’o Omogeni (Nyamira), Simba Arati (Dagoretti North), Momanyi Jerusha (Nyamira), Anthony Oluoch (Mathare), Samuel Arama (Nakuru West), Richard Onyonka (Kitutu Chache South), Janet Ongera (Kisii), Fatuma Gedi (Wajir), Peris Tobiko (Kajiado East) and Milly Odhiambo (Suba North).

The MPs told the DP to address his woes to the President and not civil servants.

“The DP likes to remind everyone who cares to listen that he is the second in command, yet his obsession with civil servants who are his juniors underlines a deep insecurity, painting him as one not sure of himself, his worth and future. He has only two options, face the president or get out of the government and chart a new political path,” Ms Wanga added.

Mr Ngunjiri accused the DP of perpetrating divisive politics using threats on civil servants.

“It doesn’t matter how much insults you make to the civil servants. Politics cannot be done with hatred. We must now change how we do our politics. When he goes after Matiang’i who is an appointee of the President, what is he telling us?” asked Mr Ngunjiri.

The Nyeri Town MP said majority of Dr Ruto’s allies have been making statements that can easily divide the country while the DP remains quiet.

Mr Onyonka called on the DP to respect all communities if he also wants to be respected.

“We have no problem with the DP looking for votes across the country but he must check on his words,” Mr Onyonka said.

On Friday at a fundraiser in Kirinyaga County, Dr Matiang’i told those criticising him and Dr Kibicho that he is only accountable to the President who is the appointing authority.

“We are public servants appointed by the President and everything we do is a directive from the master. We only have one point of command in this country, and that is the president. Have you ever heard of a house with two masters? We are working for Uhuru and whatever he tells us to do, we will always do,” the CS said.

On Monday, politicians allied to Dr Ruto led by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, MPs Nelson Koech (Belgut) and Caleb Kositany (Soy) accused Matiang’i of disrespecting the DP and intimidating them.