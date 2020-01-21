By GEORGE MUNENE

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has criticised Deputy President William Ruto's allies in Mount Kenya region.

The governor on Tuesday accused politicians allied to Tangatanga group of insulting President Uhuru Kenyatta.

RESPECTED

She said the legislators claimed that President Kenyatta was using the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to cling to power after his term ends in 2022.

She told Kirinyaga County residents to reject leaders who insult the Head of State.

She said: “Who told the MPs opposed to the BBI that the President is interested in getting a political seat after his term of office expires in 2022?”

Ms Waiguru said President Kenyatta had not shown his intention to cling to power after his term in office ends in 2022.

She claimed that the Tangatanga MPs were out to humiliate the President and divide Mt Kenya region to ensure the BBI flops.

“If a dog barks at you, then you will definitely know who its owner is,” she said.

PRESIDENT UNHAPPY

She warned that the President was unhappy and would soon ‘divorce’ those who attack him.

“There is no way the President can continue working with members of Jubilee (Party) who abuse him and frustrate (his) efforts to have BBI succeed,” she said.

However, Ms Waiguru expressed confidence that the BBI will succeed.

Ms Waiguru, who is coordinating BBI in Mount Kenya, vowed to continue drumming support for BBI despite opposition by Tangatanga group.

The region, she added, would benefit immensely if the BBI is implemented.

"The BBI will ensure that more resources are allocated to improve coffee, tea, rice and dairy farming in the region. There will also be employment for our youths," she said as she flagged off a garbage collection exercise in Kagio town.

DISUNITY

She cautioned that the region risks being locked out of national leadership in the next government should the leaders remain disunited.

"If the (Mt Kenya) leaders are not careful and continue travelling in different buses, we shall not be in the government and other regions whose leaders are united in support of BBI will benefit," she said.

She accused former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri of incompetence.

“Following the sacking of Mr Kiunjuri, the prices of milk have increased, the President is not sparing inefficient government officials," she said.

Kirinyaga Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri called on the residents to support the BBI.