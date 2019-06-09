Deputy President William Ruto has accused a section of Jubilee politicians of promoting tribalism and division into the ruling party.

Dr Ruto, who said that he would not be cowed by those who are against him, vowed to continue criss-crossing the country to initiate development projects.

POLITICAL DEBT

"I am now the one in charge of the country since the President is out of the country and not the other group. I have been doing the work President Uhuru Kenyatta and I were elected to do," said Dr Ruto at Revival Church in Dagoretti, Nairobi, on Sunday.

The DP said there was no political debt between him and President Kenyatta.

He, however said that the only debt he knew were the national debt and the one of development which Jubilee government promised Kenyans.

"You can't be used to divide the party and Kenyans yet we reached out to the Opposition to unite the country. Do not use government's money to divide people," he said in reference to Kieleweke team.

He criticised National Assembly Minority leader John Mbadi for his proposed motion seeking to limit harambee donations at Sh100,000.

VISIT KIAMBU

Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen said the anti-Ruto faction [Kieleweke] was being misled by the Devil and would soon come back to Jubilee sooner than later after 'eating' all the money they had been given.

He defended the Deputy President against accusations that he was already campaigning for 2022.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wa told DP Ruto to feel free to visit Kiambu County any time.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro castigated Jubilee party faction saying that they only recognise Jubilee Party led by Uhuru Kenyatta and Dr Ruto.