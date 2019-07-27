Dr Ruto said all government projects are proceeding as projected and none has stalled for lack of funds.

The DP said that the corruption debate is aimed at frustrating the government's development agenda.

By WAIKWA MAINA

More by this Author

Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday told off the opposition and those leading the war against corruption.

Dr Ruto said those shouting about graft in the government were dishonest and malicious.

Speaking at Rurinja Grounds, Njabini Town, Nyandarua County, the DP said those shouting about corruption in the government should focus their energies in discussing Jubilee’s achievements.

He vowed to continue supporting church development projects.

PROPAGANDA

“They are traversing the country propagating propaganda about corruption, I tell you that is malice. They want it to appear like the government is not performing and that there is a lot of corruption, ignore them, they should instead tell Kenyans what the government is doing and its achievements,” said the DP.

Dr Ruto said all government projects were proceeding as projected and none had stalled for lack of funds.

“My responsibility as the Deputy President is to supervise and ensure that the implementation of all government-funded projects continue without a hitch, we are delivering on our promises,” said Dr Ruto.

He said the talk about corruption had overshadowed the gains the government had made in terms of development.

The DP said that the corruption debate is aimed at frustrating the government's development agenda.

“Kenya is on the right track, we have initiated development projects in all parts of the country,” said the DP.

HARAMBEES

He described those opposed to church harambees as mean and have no respect for the church and God.

“Those opposed to my support to the church are sorcerers who will never succeed in anything,” said the DP.

Governor Francis Kimemia, who complained Dr Ruto, said Nyandarua County was still lagging behind in development compared to other devolved units in Central Kenya Region.

“Nyandarua supplies water to Nairobi, Nakuru, and other neighbouring counties but its residents cannot access clean water. We have many stalled water projects including Malewa and Pesi dams,” said Mr Kimemia.

He urged the national government to fund the construction of industries in the county to create jobs for the local youth.