Embakasi mini poll: Sumra concedes defeat

By BRIAN OKINDA

Embakasi South by-election Orange Democratic Movement contestant Irshad Sumra has conceded defeat before the IEBC announces the official results . He has congratulated Wiper candidate Julius Mawathe.

Mr Sumra, who initially had exuded confidence of winning the seat, pledged to work with Mr Mawathe in building a united Embakasi South.

The results from 90 polling stations out of 221 showed Mr Mawathe leading with 7,905 votes against Mr Sumra's 3,387.

In his brief address on Saturday night, Mr Sumra said Mr Mawathe had planned well for the elections.

“I had also planned well but I guess my finishing was poor. So, I will work with Mr Mawathe since he has won this contest fair and square,” he said.

And added: “My party leader also called and congratulated me for my input in the by-elections. However, Nasa hasn’t lost because we have been both first and second in the contest. I also want to convey my sincere appreciation to my party leader Mr Odinga for having faith in me and giving me the mantle in the contest,” said Mr Sumra.

