Supremacy battle deepens as Moi allies plot against Ruto

Tiaty MP wants Gideon Moi to take over as community's kingpin.

By WYCLIFF KIPSANG

More by this Author

By BARNABAS BII

More by this Author

The battle for supremacy between Deputy President William Ruto and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has intensified, with a close ally of Mr Moi vowing to move an impeachment motion against the DP.

Tiaty MP William Kamket said that the DP does not deserve to hold public office owing to corruption allegations against him and the fake alleged assassination claims.

“If it appears that the assassination claims against him (Ruto) were stage managed, the DP will have no option but to take political responsibility by resigning. I will personally move an impeachment motion in Parliament to remove him,” said Mr Kamket.

Sources told the Nation that some Kieleweke team leaders were plotting to swap Dr Ruto with Mr Moi, which Mr Kamket seems to confirm.

“There is no leadership vacuum in Rift Valley. Jubilee was founded on a peace pact between two communities; the Kikuyu and the Kalenjin. This was not about the DP as an individual. Senator Moi can easily take up the mantle as the Rift Valley kingpin,” said Mr Kamket during a live interview at a local TV station on Wednesday night.

This comes as political realignments take shape in Rift Valley following a shift in party alliances between Mr Moi and Dr Ruto’s allies as they seek to bolster their support network in the 2022 succession politics.

Kanu has received a major boost in the vote-rich region after former Cabinet minister Musa Sirma denounced ODM to join the party, while Dr Ruto raided Turkana County, snatching Governor Josephat Nanok — former ODM deputy party leader — who has vowed to support his (Ruto’s) 2022 presidential bid.

“As Kalenjin, we should not be intimidated to vote for DP Ruto. In any case, I regret having led the crusade that declared him community spokesman,” said Mr Sirma in allusion to an infamous 2006 Eldama Ravine declaration where the Kalenjin community vowed to rally behind Dr Ruto.

The DP has been dealt a big blow after he lost prominent politician Zedekiah Bundotich Kiprop Buzeki to former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto’s Chama cha Mashinani (CCM) party.