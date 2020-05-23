Since she was de-whipped and replaced Murang’a Senator Irungu Kangata, Ms Kihika has been extensively quoting the Bible while attacking the Jubilee leadership.

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

After her ouster as the Senate majority chief whip, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika has turned to the Bible and is slowly turning her social media pages into a preaching platforms.

Since she was de-whipped and replaced Murang’a Senator Irungu Kangata, Ms Kihika has been extensively quoting the Bible while attacking the Jubilee leadership.

CRITICISM

This has earned her praise and criticism in equal measure by her followers in a debate that has attracted more than 7,000 responses from her supporters and opponents.

In her latest post after Senate Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki was ousted on Friday, she posted her photo and those of Prof Kindiki and Mr Murkomen. Below the photos, she quoted Daniel 3:16-18.

“Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego answered and said to the king, “O Nebuchadnezzar, we have no need to answer you on this matter. If that is the case, our God whom we serve is able to deliver us from the burning fiery furnace, and he will deliver us from your hand, O king. But if not, let it be known to you, O king, that we do not serve your gods, nor will we worship the gold image which you have set up.”

In response, Mr Frank Wachira wrote: “Rebellion is worse than witchcraft,” while Maggie Njeri praised her and said: “You have shown the whole world that you aren’t swayed …. keep up the spirit our next Nakuru Governor.”

Mr Benedict Olouch dismissed Ms Kihika and wrote: “Go nurse your wounds in peace,” while Mr Maumau Ragira said: “Betrayal is punished instantly even in developed countries such as United Kingdom. Stop being motivational speaker and repent.”

Mr Kamau Mburu faulted Ms Kihika’s post and wrote: “The trio were not thieves……your pride and arrogance can only be compared to Ahab, Saul and Jezebel.”

DIRTY GAME

Mr Stanley Tilewater Moiben who was not amused by Ms Kihika quoting the Bible wrote: “Politics and Bible are two different things altogether. Quoting the Bible in this context is sin.”

Ms Lorna Davis said: “Politics is a dirty game so please stop calling people who are supporting their fellow human being Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego.”

Mr Boru Chala told Ms Kihika, “You are brave like your father.”

Mr Leditian Evance Braun urged Ms Kihika to sustain her fighting spirit. “In an opportune time, we will face them head on. Hustler Nation is bonded as never before, especially on this misdoings and misfortunes.”

Mr Edmond Mutai backed Ms Kihika’s resolve to take her party leadership head on and wrote: “No war has ever been won through surrender. Soldier on great hustlers. Be firm, steady… you’re not alone in this journey. God is on the throne.”

But Mr Joseph Gathura disagreed with Ms Kihika’s sentiments and wrote: “It’s not about worship here my friend, you are in politics. Come in pastoral ministry then you will know what it means to serve God. It’s not about money, position or loyalty towards men but towards God.”

RESPECT AUTHORITIES

Mr Peter Katriuki reminded Ms Kihika to respect her bosses.

“The same Bible says: Respect authorities, respect your master even before God your master kept telling you to stop politics you couldn’t hear and when he cracks the whip you become religious. Uhuru was so patient with you and he is right before God. He is the sincerest leader,” said Mr Kariuki.

Mr Abdiwahab Hassan said the senator has set a new bar for women venturing into politics.

“Other women leaders should emulate Ms Kihika. She is a go getter and aggressive towards development. She stays strong and resilient in the face of adversity. She deserves to be the next Nakuru Governor,” said Mr Hassan.

Ms Wanjiku Murathime wa Ndungu wrote: "A fearless and courageous lady and may God Keep you safe to see what he has for you.”

Mr John Kibichoi blamed the senator for her predicaments: “You people betrayed and disobeyed Uhuru Kenyatta and now you have ruined your young political career.”

Mr Jonathan Mulonzi commented: “Madam, please joke with anything else but leave God’s word alone. The continuous misuse of Bible verses will only attract more wrath than what you’re experiencing now.”