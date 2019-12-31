By VITALIS KIMUTAI

More by this Author

Daggers are being sharpened in readiness for a do-or-die battle between the Tangatanga and Kieleweke political factions for control of the ruling Jubilee Party.

Nyeri Town member of Parliament Ngunjiri Wambugu hinted at this on Tuesday, asking President Uhuru Kenyatta to take charge of the party in the new year and instil discipline among members.

There is a split in the party as Kieleweke associates itself with President Kenyatta while Tangatanga group gravitates towards Deputy President William Ruto.

DISCIPLINE

In a statement on Tuesday, Mr Wambugu said, "I expect Jubilee will get more disciplined, mainly because I expect the President will be more involved as he has promised. Some people will shape up or ship out."

He added, "I expect a re-organisation of political formations at the national level, based on ideologies. Those who want to unite Kenyans across the political divide will be more active, determined and aggressive in pushing our message of unity, while those dividing Kenyans for individual 2022 political advantages will get pushed back at, so much harder than in 2019."

Advertisement

He further said those who will vie for elective party positions in March should only be those with unwavering support for President Kenyatta's economic policies, unity and the fight against corruption.

Mr Wambugu's call came after some Rift Valley MPs condemned Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju and former vice chairman David Murathe over their controversial positions on party issues.

BUILDING BRIDGES

Regarding the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), the outspoken MP appealed for the public's support, saying the initiative will help solve socio-economic and political problems.

"Anyone who is not aligned to this - whoever they are - will have a bad year as far as Jubilee is concerned. This is something we can be certain of," he said.

"The BBI is about Kenyans talking together [sic]. We will make sure they do and that those who don’t want us to talk are told Kenya is bigger than they are. They will either shape up or step back."

Mr Wambugu expressed hope that the BBI report will be made available to all Kenyans, in hard copy and all other forms, so they can read and critique it for a logical conclusion by the end of 2020.

RUTO DEFENDED

But Kericho Woman Representative Florence Bore, her Bomet counterpart Joyce Korir, Bomet Senator Christopher Langat and Bureti MP Kiptergech Mutai said the party does not belong to a clique of individuals.

Mrs Bore said, "Jubilee was formed after several parties were collapsed into one in the spirit of national unity and to win the last two general elections. Are we saying some people are no longer useful now and should be pushed out?"

She added that the original succession plan was for President Kenyatta to serve for two terms and be succeeded by DP Ruto. This plan should be observed, she said.

Mrs Korir said, "Those hitting out at Dr Ruto should know that besides being a Deputy President, he has a mass following and will be elected to succeed President Kenyatta, even without the backing of those shouting the loudest and soiling his name."

She added, "What is this obsession with Dr Ruto? Is it not clear that they are only out to block him from ascending to the presidency? They will not succeed. God will not allow it."

Mr Mutai said, "The stories we are hearing, of people suddenly regrouping and issuing outrageous statements on who should and should not take up party positions in the impending poll, are outrageous and will not be tolerated."

NO FLINCHING

Dr Langat alleged a vendetta against DP Ruto's allies, with the aim of isolating them in the hope that they will be frustrated to the point of leaving Jubilee.

"Those imagining that we in Dr Ruto's camp will cede ground are mistaken and in for a rude shock. We have our eyes on the prize and we will not flinch," said Dr Langat

Mrs Kones said the onus is on President Kenyatta to unite the country in the new year and ensure cohesion in Jubilee.