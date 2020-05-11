Talks rife of Opposition in new-look Cabinet

By JUSTUS OCHIENG'

President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to reorganise his government and make it more “cohesive” in the wake of increasing frosty relationship with his Deputy William Ruto and his troops.

In the looming changes, according to sources in government, opposition leaders Raila Odinga (ODM), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and Gideon Moi (Kanu) have separately been approached and have proposed various names for possible appointment.

Multiple interviews with political players revealed that the four leaders have been holding talks in a bid to tame increasing internal opposition in government by Dr Ruto’s brigade.

Political analysts believe that the current coronavirus pandemic, as well as insoluble differences between Mr Kenyatta and Dr Ruto, have necessitated the changes in government.

Even though it has been kept guarded, the Nation has established that Mr Odinga, Mr Musyoka, Mr Mudavadi and Mr Moi have settled on individuals they wish to be considered for appointments as Cabinet secretaries, chief administrative secretaries, principal secretaries and parastatal chiefs.

“With the limited number of Cabinet slots, there will be sackings and other individuals will get other high ranking State positions, with rebels being shown the door,” said a source familiar to the plans.

BBI FRUITS

Mr Musyoka had told Wiper party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting last week of the ongoing plans.

On Sunday, the party corroborated reports of the planned reshuffle and bringing on board its members.

“I am aware of these discussions though the details are scanty. The party leader mentioned it during our NEC zoom meeting last week,” Wiper national Vice-Chairman Mutula Kilonzo Jnr told the Nation.

He went on: “We welcome the idea of bringing every opinion on the table to tackle post Covid-19 and Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).”

ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna said he was only aware of his party’s planned coalition with Jubilee and Kanu.

His ANC counterpart, Barrack Muluka, neither confirmed nor denied reports that the party had been approached to propose names for possible appointments.

Kanu Secretary-General Nick Salat said their cooperation with Jubilee was ratified during the party’s National Delegates Conference in 2017 that attended by President Kenyatta, and as such their inclusion in government is not something new.

“Kanu has not deviated from this pact. Even though we have not been directly represented in Cabinet, our members hold key committee positions in the Senate, National Assembly and parastatals,” Mr Salat said.

MERIT-BASED

Going forward, he noted that the party will likely hold a direct Cabinet position.

“Inclusivity under these circumstances of the pandemic is vital. Countries are coming together, putting their resources together to find a vaccine, so politically, people must put their minds together,” Mr Salat said.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, an ally of DP Ruto, said it is the prerogative of the president to appoint the Cabinet, but he cautioned that it should be based on service delivery.

“If it's being done for political considerations, it is unfortunate and will backfire. Kenyans are more interested in the status of their pockets and economy, not who occupies which position,” Mr Nyoro said.

Nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi said cooperation with the government should be pegged on the BBI to enhance inclusivity.

Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo said the huge crack in government is a threat to service delivery, hence the need to reorganise it.

“We cannot have a government where one faction pays allegiance to the president and another to the deputy. Even in Parliament, the situation is the same,” he said.