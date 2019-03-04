MPs Didmus Barasa and Oscar Sudi claim campaign against corruption only meant to dent DP Ruto's bid for the presidency in 2022.

The ANC leader was responding to calls by two Jubilee MPs who dared Mr Kenyatta to dissolve his government if he believes true the allegations of rampant corruption in his administration.

Mr Mudavadi said it is time President Kenyatta called their bluff those threatening him and investigative agencies for probing multibillion dam construction scandals.

By MOHAMED AHMED

More by this Author

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to rein on those frustrating his efforts to fight corruption.

Mr Mudavadi said it is time President Kenyatta called their bluff those threatening him and investigative agencies for probing multibillion dam construction scandals.

The opposition leader claimed that politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto are out to push Mr Kenyatta to a corner to make him look like a lame-duck president.

“These are tactics [used] by people who are used to impunity [and want to] intimidate the President so that he can slow down the war on corruption. This is the time that the President’s response should put this matter to an end,” said Mr Mudavadi.

The ANC leader was responding to calls by two Jubilee MPs who dared Mr Kenyatta to dissolve his government if he believes true the allegations of rampant corruption in his administration.

“For instance on the dams scandal, if there are investigations going on why are some people getting unduly worried and speaking about the dams. Why would someone be panicking and try to intimidate investigative agencies? What are you concerned about something if you really know that you are not involved?” Mr Mudavadi asked while speaking at the Royal Court Hotel in Mombasa.

On Sunday, Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa and his Kapseret counterpart Oscar Sudi hit out at the President and the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti, claiming their anti-corruption campaign is meant to weaken DP Ruto and to dent his campaign for the presidency.