By JOSEPH WANGUI

More by this Author

By NDUNG'U GACHANE

More by this Author

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s stern warning to Central Kenya leaders undermining his authority that he will hit back “at the right time” has elicited mixed reactions.

On Monday, some of Deputy President William Ruto’s allies accused the government of using State agencies to harass them.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, an ardent supporter of the DP, claimed that the government was planning to use the police and Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to frustrate those in Team Tangatanga.

TROUBLE

Mr Nyoro said his close friends, including fellow lawmakers, have warned him to keep his support for the DP low-key or risk finding himself in trouble.

On the President’s warning, the MP said: “I respect the President and all human beings but I fear no one. Let State operatives come for us and stop threatening us through emissaries. We are ready for them.”

Kandara MP Alice Wahome told the Nation that the State has revived a 2012 civil suit against her, with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) now ready to prosecute her in what is a civil matter that has nothing to do with the DCI.

Ms Wahome, who believes t hat all other leaders supporting the DP are being targeted by the State, said the “system” changed tack and is targeting the Dr Ruto’s supporters after plans to depict him as corrupt failed.

PRIVATELY

Ms Wahome castigated the President for criticising elected leaders and for claiming to have a road map for taking Kenya forward without involving them.

Mukurweini MP Anthony Kiai said it was wrong for the President to berate the leaders in public, adding that he should have met them privately to discuss whatever was troubling him.

Mr Kiai said the President has isolated himself from Mt Kenya leaders and should convene a Parliamentary Group meeting to thrash out any issues.