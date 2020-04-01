Tuju: I expect to be working by next week

The party will have to reorganise its elections as the country battles the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Tuju is likely to be faced with the challenge of organising Jubilee elections since the terms of the interim officials expired last month.

By JUSTUS OCHIENG'

Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju is expected to resume his duties at the party and Cabinet next week after being involved in a road accident on February 12.

Mr Tuju told the Nation Wednesday that he has made remarkable progress “by God’s grace and with the support of the very dedicated professional team at Karen Hospital”.

He suffered 13 broken ribs and head injuries and had to be flown to the United Kingdom for specialised treatment.

“The therapy is tough and painful but I am doing my best. I leave the rest to God,” he said.

"At the current rate of improvement and if God allows, I should be back to work next week.”

He did not reveal his first task when he resumes duty.

The party will have to reorganise its elections as the country battles the Covid-19 pandemic.

The party elections will see the allies of President Uhuru Kenyatta in the Kieleweke faction face off with those of Deputy President William Ruto in the Tangatanga camp.

Last week, Mr Tuju tested negative for coronavirus.

He returned to the country on March 7. Mr Tuju took the test because the pandemic is also ravaging the UK.

“The results from the Ministry of Health were good. I praise God for taking care of me when I was in the UK,” he said.

“I ask Kenyans to take the pandemic seriously.”