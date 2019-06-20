"As leaders, we’re saying that we might differ on politics, but when it’s time for development, we put those differences aside,” Mr Sudi said.

Leaders say it’s not an occasion for politicking but to boost development.

The President is expected to commission modern equipment at the textile mill during his first visit to the region in 2019.

Preparations for the relaunch of Rivatex textile factory in Eldoret to be presided over by President Kenyatta Friday were in top gear Thursday evening, as area leaders dispelled fears of fall-out between the Head of State and his deputy William Ruto, who hails from the region.

BRAVE FACES

They said they were ready to host the President.

Some of the President’s fiercest critics from Uasin Gishu County, Mr Ruto’s home county put on brave faces, saying, they had no problem hosting the Head of State.

Outspoken Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and his Soy counterpart Caleb Kositany, close allies of the DP, said the function was not a political event, and dismissed claims of being against the visit.

“We want to thank you, Mr President, for supporting the facility. As leaders, we’re saying that we might differ on politics, but when it’s time for development, we put those differences aside,” Mr Sudi said.

“When the time comes for politics, we’ll talk politics, but for now, we’re keen on developmental projects. We’re telling the President that he’s the President of all of us,” Mr Sudi during inspection of the preparations.

On claims that he would not be allowed to speak during the event, Mr Sudi said: “Those are lies. This is a state function and I’m also a State officer and nobody has said that I will not speak.”

The second-term legislator was accompanied by Mr Kositany.

ISOLATE RUTO

The two urged area residents to turn out in large numbers to receive the President.

“This is a massive investment in this region. This region is finally feeling the benefits of overwhelmingly voting for Jubilee in the last elections,” said Mr Kositany, the Jubilee Party deputy secretary-general.

Mr Sudi and Mr Kositany have been vocal critics of the handshake between President Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, claiming it was meant to isolate the DP ahead of the 2022 polls.

Meanwhile, Rivatex EA Limited Managing Director Thomas Kipkurgat said they were ready to host the President.

“Historically, Rivatex is known for making high-end products like police and military uniforms, and African attire, and we want to restore its lost glory. We also want to reduce imports of second-hand clothes (mitumba) by increasing efficiency from 30 per cent to 90 per cent,” he said.

The firm, owned by Moi University, will target the Agoa market through the Export Processing Zone (EPZ) as well as East Africa and other parts of the continent.