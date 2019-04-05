By RUSHDIE OUDIA

More by this Author

Results for Ugenya by-election have started trickling in, indicating it is a two-horse race between former MP David Ochieng and Mr Christopher Karani.

Most polling stations closed at 5pm and vote counting started immediately.

Early results from North Ugenya show that Mr Karani of ODM and Mr Ochieng (Movement for Democracy and Growth) are neck and neck, just like in the 2017 General Election.

VOTES

At Sega Township Primary School polling centre, Mr Ochieng was leading with 924 votes against Mr Karani’s 723.

At Yenga Primary School polling centre, he maintained the lead with 429 votes against Mr Karani’s 373.

At Urenga Primary School, Mr Karani turned the tables on Mr Ochieng by leading with 460 votes against the latter's 382. At Sirisia polling station Mr Ochieng took the lead.

In the 2017 elections, Mr Karani won the seat after garnering 23,765 votes against Mr Ochieng’s 23,418.

TURNOUT

Ugenya voters on Friday turned up early at the 112 polling stations across the four wards of East Ugenya, West Ugenya, North Ugenya and Ukwala to elect their MP amid heavy police presence.