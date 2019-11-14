Now Uhuru, Raila allies demand DP’s resignation over ‘sabotage’

They said the President should have powers to sack the Deputy President because sometimes the DP can be a 'crook'.

Lawmakers said Dr Ruto has openly opposed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and engaged in endless politics instead of helping Mr Kenyatta to unite the country.

MPs allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga have asked Deputy President William Ruto to resign over what they called ‘constant sabotage’ of the government agenda.

While addressing the press at Parliament Buildings on Wednesday, 22 lawmakers said Dr Ruto has openly opposed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and engaged in endless politics instead of helping Mr Kenyatta to unite the country.

Led by Kitutu Chache North MP Jimmy Angwenyi, the MPs also criticised the DP for attacking Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, his principal secretary Karanja Kibicho and Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai over the alleged harassment of Jubilee leaders.

The MPs present were Ngunjiri Wambugu (Nyeri Town), Ben Momanyi (Borabu), William Kamket (Tiaty), Peter Mwathi (Limuru), Richard Onyonka (Kitutu Chache South) and Gathoni wa Muchomba (Kiambu).

Also in attendance were Mishi Mboko (Likoni), Fatuma Gedi (Wajir), Raphael Wanjala (Budalangi), George Aladwa (Makadara), George Odanga (Matayos), James K’Oyoo (Muhoroni), Samuel Arama (Nakuru Town West), Zadock Ogutu (Bomachoge Borabu), Justus Kizito (Shinyalu), Simba Arati (Dagoretti North) and Godfrey Osotsi (nominated).

“The President should have powers to sack the Deputy President because sometimes the DP can be a 'crook'. We can’t have a deputy that is sabotaging the President all the time. I hope this was captured in the BBI report,” Mr Momanyi said.

But in a quick rejoinder, Dr Ruto's spokesman David Mugonyi said the DP is focused on helping the President fulfil the promises contained in the Jubilee manifesto, the Big Four Agenda and uniting the country.

"The Deputy President does not have the time and energy to engage those preaching hate and promoting violence," Mr Mugonyi said.

On his Twitter handle, a seemingly bitter Dr Ruto accused Mr Odinga of hiding his use of violence as a political tool under the BBI.

“Tinga/his party’s trail of political conmanship/deceit from Kanu thro’ Cord to Nasa & now heading to Jubilee; and litany of violence from ‘82 coup to Kibra cannot be hidden behind BBI,” Dr Ruto tweeted.

He said Mr Odinga should, as a minimum, “publicly renounce violence as a political tool and undertake to accept defeat in elections”.

Mr Momanyi said the Tangatanga group has been on ‘political rampage’, opposing everything the President is doing.

“We are ready and will deal with them appropriately,” Mr Momanyi said.

Mr Angwenyi said the DP is surrounded by leaders who are not adding any value to him as they despise other communities.

By pointing an accusing finger at Mr Matiang’i and Mr Kibicho, Mr Kamket said the DP is actually blaming the President for the Kibra loss.

“The two are appointees of the President and by blaming them, the DP is actually blaming the President,” Mr Kamket said.

Ms Mboko said the President and Mr Odinga need support to unite the country.

Ms Wamuchomba said the DP and his allies are determined to divide Central Kenya leaders.

“As Central Kenya leaders we will follow what the President will tell us on the BBI,” she said.

The lawmakers also dismissed assertions by the DP allies that Dr Matiang’i and Dr Kibicho held a meeting with Mr Odinga on the eve of the by-election, where the issue of the violence was discussed.

Mr Wanjala challenged the DP allies to mention the name of the hotel where the meeting took place and why they did not report the meeting of Mr Odinga and CS Matiang’i to any state agency.

“There is a deliberate attempt by Tangatanga group to besmirch the characters of CS Matiang’i, PS Kibicho and the Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai and other senior government officers for political gain,” Mr Wanjala said.