By KENNEDY KIMANTHI

More by this Author

By JOSEPH WANGUI

More by this Author

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday told off critics of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), saying he would not mind if it proposed positions that would accommodate everyone in government.

The President further sought to assuage the anxiety that has gripped the political class ahead of the publication of the BBI report, which has emerged as the next battlefront pitting opposing sides of the ruling Jubilee Party.

Politicians allied to deputy president William Ruto have been dismissive of both the political pact between the President and ODM leader Raila Odinga and the BBI describing them as exclusive ventures meant to benefit a few individuals keen on clinching top seats in the 2022 General Election.

PATIENCE

But the President asked his Mt Kenya troops to exercise patience and wait for the report.

“Ati Uhuru niagutuika prime minister. Ndingigithura kuneneha ringi ni tuiuhoro. (There is a lot of speculation on the BBI. That I want a job. I would not mind,” he said.

Advertisement

“However, if I were to be asked, I’d propose that after reading it, we believe we will have a chance to critique and make suggestions where possible.

Based on what the report says or recommends, we will make a decision on whether to campaign for it or not,” he told the Meru, Embu, Laikipia, Meru, Kirinyaga, Nyeri, Nakuru, Lamu, Murang’a, Nakuru and Tharaka-Nithi leaders.

President Kenyatta opened the lid on his discussion with Mr Odinga saying that after a controversial 2017 presidential election, tension had been building around the country and he feared things would get out of hand.

HANDSHAKE

He told Mt Kenya leaders, some of whom have accused Mr Odinga of plotting to divide his party through the handshake, that there was need for a home-grown solution to prevent the country from getting into anarchy.

He spoke to over 4,000 politicians and leaders at Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri.

“I reached out to Mr Odinga for the stability of this country. And I told him, the voters have played their part, if you have any issues, then try resolve them with me to achieve national cohesion. And when we talk with Mr Odinga, we never mention anything to do with power but only about peace and how we will help our people,” Mr Kenyatta disclosed.

“Have you heard that I am leaving Jubilee? He continued, “Or asking you to vote for this person or the other? I ask that we stop dividing our people and instead focus on delivering our pledges,” he continued.

NO LIVES LOST

He told Mt Kenya MPs to stop reminding him about his pledge to support his deputy 2022 ambitions. A section of the MPs allied to Mr Ruto, popularly known as Tangatanga, have been calling on the President to support his deputy as he had pledged during the 2013 and 2017 general elections.

On the Kibra politics, the President lauded the peace that enabled the Jubilee team, which lost to ODM, campaign peacefully in the area.

“We had a candidate in Kibra. Though our candidate did not win, we won by being able to campaign because there were no lives lost or businesses burnt. That is the true democracy and peace that we need as a nation. As for the future of politics, only God know,” he said.