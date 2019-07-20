President Uhuru Kenyatta has once again warned politicians against early 2022 campaigns, insisting that they will derail focus on the Big Four agenda and other kinds of development.

The President spoke in Nairobi's Molem estate on Saturday while inaugurating the revamped New KCC Dandora factory, a project that will increase milk production and create more jobs.

He said he will continue reviving factories and launching projects across the country as other leaders waste time politicking.

"We were in Eldoret and Nyahururu and are now in Nairobi for this project. We are doing this because of the unity we have achieved. People should focus on development, not sideshows."

At the event, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko said the Tangatanga and Kieleweke political grouping are not welcome in Nairobi.

"We have no time for groups talking about 2022. All we want is development," he said.

YOUTHS' JOBS

The two leaders promised to channel more resources to improvement of city dwellers' livelihoods.

They noted the need to create more jobs, especially for youths.

"We know our youth are still facing challenges. That is why we have to work together by investing more in projects that will give us the opportunities we want," the President said.

Mr Kenyatta declared support for the governor in his efforts to create jobs for youths through projects.

He praised him for renovating markets and launching job creation initiatives in areas such as Dandora, which are perceived to be crime-hit.

"Such projects are important for young people like you," Mr Kenyatta said.

POTENTIAL

The factory is expected to create 400 jobs and produce 160,000 litres of milk per day.

However, Trade Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya said it has the potential to produce 300,000 litres per day.

Before the upgrade, the Dandora plant processed 80,000 litres of milk daily, a volume that has now been doubled.

The factory has an installed capacity of 360,000 per day and currently employees 600 people, up from 300 before the revamp.

TURNAROUND

More that 2,000 farmers from Nairobi and neighbouring counties attended the event.

The President told them the government is systematically revamping collapsed and underperforming KCC factories across the country.

The President also told the farmers that the days when they discarded products for lack of markets were long gone.

He also opened Nachu Plaza and Mwalimu Towers, which are owned by the National Cooperatives Housing Union and Mwalimu Sacco respectively.

CITY PROJECTS

Governor Sonko hailed the President for commissioning the project and noted that Nairobi is ripe for more.

The county boss noted that with the reopening of the factory, more trade will take place in the area and that it will be safer for investors.

He also announced the county had revoked approvals for all structures along the main road from Kangundo road, that leads to the new factory.

Mr Sonko said his good working relationship with the President has seen Nairobi open four more fire stations, in addition to the one on Tom Mboya Street in the central business district.

"Since independence we have had only one fire station but through your support we now have four," he said.

The governor further pointed out that the President also helped set up Mwariro Workers and Karandini markets, both of which are more than 75 per cent complete.