By VITALIS KIMUTAI

President Uhuru Kenyatta has been asked to abandon his hands-off approach and take charge of Jubilee Party affairs this year.

Some Jubilee MPs want him to work closely with DP William Ruto, instil order and respect party hierarchy.

The MPs want him to come clean on mixed signals on party affairs and national politics being sent by his close aides and associates.

Mr Kenyatta has also been facing a revolt from Jubilee MPs from his central Kenya region, which has escalated in the past one year.

Bomet Central MP Ronald Tonui wondered why President Kenyatta had avoided convening the Jubilee Parliamentary Group meeting in the past two years, despite requests for the meeting to be held.

“It is unfortunate that MPs have been reading from different scripts on party issues with the President failing to grant them a meeting to ventilate on the issues and take a common approach for the sake of party unity,” said Mr Tonui.

