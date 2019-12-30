By NDUNG'U GACHANE

More by this Author

At the burial of former political detainee Charles Rubia on Monday, President Uhuru Kenyatta responded to accusations by some leaders that the State has been misusing its powers by threatening some polticians.

The President's remarks were in response to claims by Kandara member of parliament Alice Wahome, who is part of the Tangatanga political faction.

Members the faction have continually accused top government officials of witch-hunt and abuse of power, claiming Deputy President William Ruto's supporters and those opposed to Mr Kenyatta are the targets.

Ms Wahome said they fear the police State that characterised the Moi era is creeping back, and challenged President Kenyatta to protect the freedoms that leaders in the second liberation fought for.

The MP, who makes no apologies for supporting the Deputy President, told Mr Kenyatta that his legacy cannot see a return to that era.

“We are living in a difficult period. There is fear that the 1990s are creeping back. We have received calls and threats. This can’t and should not never be. It should be your legacy to protect the democracy that was fought for. I will stand by that," she told the President.

Advertisement

"IDLE TALK"

In his address, Mr Kenyatta dismissed the claims, saying his administration was ably safeguarding the freedoms.

He accused the likes of Ms Wahome of misusing this freedom by engaging in idle talk instead of spreading peace and unity and fighting corruption.

“We have safeguarded and protected the freedom wholesomely. No one has been hindered from speaking, even at the rooftops and at the top of his voice, but leaders are misusing the freedom by failing to use it to propagate peace and unity, and in the fight against graft," he told mourners at Karigu-ini Primary School in Murang'a County.

“That’s the best way to protect the freedom, not idle talk since that will not help in the fight against poverty, corruption, unemployment and tea woes. Let’s use the freedom to articulate issues to make the lives of ordinary citizens better."

And in apparent reference to Canada-based lawyer Miguna Miguna, one of his fiercest critics, is free to return to country and continue exercising his freedom of expression.

"I hear there are those seeking to board aeroplanes to come back to Kenya to continue talking. Let them come and shout but let's use the freedom of expression in a manner that will help Kenyans," he said.

THE ALLEGATIONS

Tangatanga leaders have been accusing top government officials of humiliating and undermining them because of their support for Dr Ruto.

They allege that their bodyguards have been withdrawn and trumped-up charges levelled against them.

Ms Wahome has in the past told the Nation that the State has revived a civil suit filed in 2012 and that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is now ready to prosecute her.

She said the case is purely civil as it concerns succession, so the DCI should not be involved.

TROUBLED GOVERNORS

Ms Wahome is one of Dr Ruto's foot soldiers and has been appointed to lead the Inua Mama women's league.

Inua Mama counters Embrace Kenya that popularises the handshake between President Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga.

Ms Wahome claimed that Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal, Nandi's Stephen Sang and Kiambu's Ferdinand Waititu have been victimised for backing the DP.

She wondered why governors in Mt Kenya and Nyanza regions have not been arrested and charged.

“What the Nandi governor did is just like what Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been doing; demolishing buildings sitting on public land. On Governor Waititu, I'm a lawyer and I know there are files for governors in Mt Kenya and Nyanza which are ready for prosecution, but since it’s illegal to support the DP, some governors’ files have been fast-tracked,” she told the Nation.

MOVEMENT

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah, a confidant of Dr Ruto, told the Nation of forces that want to use their positions to instil fear.

He spoke of the 'stop Ruto movement', which he said will instead be frustrated.

“Anyone imagining we can live in fear and are in the old age, where you could coerce people or intimidate them into submission to certain political inclinations, such as 'stop Ruto movement', is living in the past," he said.

"We are focused on propelling the Jubilee agenda of transforming Kenya. Those in politics to frustrate Ruto will continue to suffer frustrations as Kenyans are not stupid. They will differentiate between those doing 'stop Ruto' politics from those advancing the Jubilee agenda,” he added.

KIBICHO ATTACKED

Mr Ichung'wah directed his anger at Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, accusing him of insubordination to Dr Ruto, after he asked the office of the Deputy President to be furnishing him with his itinerary.

"Who is Kibicho to a DP elected by millions of people? [How can he ask] to be furnished with an itinerary of his movements? It is this kind of arrogance and impunity by civil servants doubling in politics, under the guise of managing security, that is undermining our Constitution and national values, and getting the nation into the unnecessary political narratives."

The MP further accused Mr Kibicho of being among the "underwriters and sponsors of the 'stop Ruto movement’ but said they will not be allowed to use public offices to advance their agenda.

He claimed he has received death threats but vowed to stay put, speak his mind and stand up for justice and fairness across the board.

Earlier in December, Interior minister Fred Matiang'i responded to similar claims against him and Dr Kibicho, saying they are accountable only to the President, as he is the appointing authority.