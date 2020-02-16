By JAMES MURIMI

Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of kicking him out of Cabinet despite his support for Jubilee Party in the run-up to the 2017 general election.

Mr Kiunjuri said on Sunday that he was short-changed despite agreeing to fold up his Grand National Unity (GNU) party and support Mr Kenyatta's re-election bid.

"I had GNU party but I was told to wrap it up and join Jubilee as a partner," he told the congregation at Nanyuki PCEA Church.

"It is like telling someone traveling to Nairobi and leave a boda boda and board your new Prado, but upon reaching Karatina, you are harshly kicked out while it is raining.

"I had expressed interest in vying for Laikipia the gubernatorial seat but I was told in broad daylight to drop my bid and that I would be offered a plum job in government. I will now be jobless for the next three years."

FRUSTRATION

Mr Kiunjuri, who wants to succeed President Kenyatta as Mt Kenya kingpin, further accused the national government of frustrating him by denying his docket proper funding for proper project execution.

"You expect your wife to be cooking meat three days a week yet you do not avail money to purchase the meat. You cannot go out there accusing your wife of not cooking meat as you expect yet you do not give her money," he said.

"Those roaming around saying Kiunjuri failed in the Agriculture docket should pinpoint specific areas with proof."

"WITCH-HUNT"

The ex-CS also spoke of a "selective witch-hunt" by President Kenyatta’s administration, for highlighting issues that need to be addressed in Central region.

"Who has been insulting the President? The Opposition has, over the years, been insulting him but they were finally forgiven. But when Kiunjuri speaks about the problems in Mt Kenya, he is witch-hunted in the guise of the fight against graft.

"The DCI, KRA and EACC are marshalled to muzzle me. Just like Moses said, let my people go. I will continue fighting for the best interests of the people in this region. Democracy entails freedom of expression as long as the people do not contravene the law."

Mr Kiunjuri noted, however, that he will continue supporting the President in rolling out development projects at the grassroots.

"We will continue supporting the President and the Building Bridges Initiative. But that BBI should address issues pertaining delivery of services to our people. We shall continue demanding effective service delivery ... the BBI should not overshadow that."

SIGNS

Mr Kiunjuri was fired in January alongside Henry Rotich, who was the minister in charge of the National Treasury.

The President did not make any reference to the two in his State of the Nation Address at the time, but the writing had been on the wall in both cases.

Mr Kiunjuri chose to openly engage in 2022 succession politics against Mr Kenyatta's warning and has been one of the strongest supporters of Deputy President William Ruto and his bid for the presidency in 2022.