President Kenyatta’s surprise move has left Dr Ruto’s wing livid, as it had hoped it could produce someone to replace Mr Rotich.

Labour Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani’s appointment as acting National Treasury and Planning Cabinet Secretary Wednesday came as a surprise to many, though it was immediately billed as a stopgap measure before President Uhuru Kenyatta names a substantive replacement for Mr Henry Rotich, who was arrested on Monday on abuse of office allegations.

A holder of a bachelor’s degree in economics and sociology from Egerton University and a master’s in public administration and public policy from University of York in the UK, Mr Yatani is seen as a safe pair of hands in a fractious Jubilee government ruptured by the 2022 succession politics.

Although he belongs to President Kenyatta’s wing in the Jubilee administration, Mr Yatani, whose initial appointment to the Labour docket caused jitters in Deputy President William Ruto’s camp, has been quietly focusing on his job and rarely ventures into national politics.

He has previously been described as a one-hit wonder, courtesy of his one-term stints as MP and governor, but he has a rich history in public service.

Mr Kenyatta also fired Treasury principal secretary Kamau Thugge, just a day after he was arraigned alongside Mr Rotich over the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal. They have since been freed on bail.

In the mini-reshuffle, announced by State House spokesperson Kanze Dena-Mararo, Dr Julius Monzi Muia, who headed the defunct National Economic and Social Council and the Vision 2030 secretariat, was appointed Treasury PS.

Maj-Gen (rtd) Gordon Kihalangwa was appointed Defence PS, replacing Mr Torome Saitoti, who was moved to Planning.

But Mr Kenyatta did not name Mr Kihalangwa’s replacement as Immigration PS.

Prof Hezron Mugambi of the University of Nairobi said Mr Yatani could have been appointed due to his experience in government.

“He rose through provincial administration as MP, governor and CS. He therefore is knowledgeable on government bureaucracy and systems,” he said. “I have known him to be a hands-on man who is a stickler for rules and regulations.”

Politically, he is not known to be in either the Tangatanga or Kieleweke groupings and has been focusing on his official duties.

“This makes him fit for the position, as opposed to a polarising figure,” Prof Mugambi said.

Before Mr Yatani became the governor of Marsabit in 2013, he was MP for North Horr constituency and also served as assistant minister for science and technology.

Between June 2009 and October 2012, he served as Kenya’s ambassador to Austria, with accreditation to Hungary and Slovakia, and also as permanent representative to the United Nations in Vienna.

He has also held senior leadership positions at various diplomatic and international agencies, such as the International Atomic Energy Agency, United Nations Organization on Drugs and Crimes, and United Nations Industrial Development Organization.

He was also vice-chairperson of United Nations Convention Against Transnational Organised Crime (UNTOC), vice-president of the Convention on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPJ), and chair of African Group of Ambassadors.

Despite these credentials, President Kenyatta’s surprise move has left Dr Ruto’s wing livid, as it had hoped it could produce someone to replace Mr Rotich.

Keiyo South MP Daniel Rono was categorical that the camp felt betrayed, saying “daggers have been drawn” as President Kenyatta seems “determined to remove all people allied to DP Ruto” from positions of leadership.

“Raila is calling the shots at the moment, but time will tell,” said Mr Rono, referring to the ODM leader, who lately has become President Kenyatta’s bosom buddy in government since the famous handshake of March last year.

“We are watching! Eventually Ruto will have the last laugh.”

But perhaps the most scathing attack on the appointment came from Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, who described Mr Yatani as “factional”, saying he may turn out to be the worst Treasury CS if he is confirmed.

“He is a factional CS who is inclined more to the Embrace movement,” Mr Cherargei said, referring to the lobby of female MPs traversing the country to campaign for the unity deal between President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga.

Mr Ruto backed Mr Yatani’s opponent Mohammed Mohammud for the Marsabit gubernatorial seat in the last election.

Mr Mohammud, a former National Health Insurance Fund boss, bagged the seat after a hotly contested race.

Mr Rotich, who was close to President Kenyatta before his appointment, is said to have slowly gravitated towards DP Ruto’s camp in the Cabinet, which is currently at loggerheads over 2022 succession politics, Mr Odinga’s role in government and Interior CS Fred Matiangi’s cross-ministerial supervisory functions.

President Kenyatta said Mr Yatani’s appointment was to ensure smooth operations and continuity at the Treasury and in line ministries following the court order affecting Mr Rotich and Mr Thugge.

Marsabit leaders, led by North Horr MP Chachu Ganya, lauded Mr Yatani’s appointment, saying he was the right person to head the docket.

In the Senate, the appointment was received with a sense of excitement, with most senators arguing that Mr Yatani’s arrival at the Treasury will help resolve the stalemate on the Division of Revenue Bill.

“The appointment is timely because it brings balance and refreshing thoughts at the Treasury, and I’m confident the matter of revenue will be resolved amicably,” said Senator Johnson Sakaja.

While he welcomed the appointment, Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi challenged Dr Yatani to ensure that he brings to closure the dispute on revenue.

“As a pioneer governor, we believe he brings to the table a different approach over the issue,” he said.