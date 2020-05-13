By JUSTUS OCHIENG'

By SAMWEL OWINO

Just a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta kicked out Deputy President William Ruto’s allies from plum leadership positions in the Senate, the purge is now heading to the National Assembly, the Nation has reliably learned.

Keen on stamping his authority in Parliament as he nears the end of his term, President Kenyatta is now targeting Ruto allies occupying key posts in the National Assembly that may be a stumbling block in implementing his agenda.

Those targeted are leaders who have publicly defied the Head of State and even criticised his leadership.

They include chairman of the Budget and Appropriations Committee Kimani Ichung'wah, Majority Whip Benjamin Washiali and his deputy Cecily Mbarire.

PUBLIC RALLIES

It is still not clear whether Majority Leader Aden Duale, a close ally of Dr Ruto, is also facing the axe.

Close allies of Mr Kenyatta have indicated that Mr Duale might survive as he is seen as moderate in his comments at public rallies or on the floor of the House and has not been attacking the President like other DP allies.

Possible names that have been floated to replace the defiant allies of Dr Ruto are Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe, who is likely to replace Mr Washiali, with Murang’a MP Sabina Chege taking over from Ms Mbarire as Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya lands Mr Ichung’wah’s seat.

Mr Ichung’wah’s ouster from the powerful committee will be bloodless as only a majority of the committee members are needed to remove him, and with a combination of ODM lawmakers, Mr Kimunya will enjoy a soft landing.

Jubilee Party secretary-general Raphael Tuju yesterday confirmed to the Nation that indeed the purge is headed for the National Assembly and it is just a matter of when.

“Yes, it is headed there, but we are still monitoring the behaviour of the leaders. We will not tolerate deviant behaviour,” Mr Tuju said by phone.

Jubilee Party vice-chairman David Murathe also confirmed that the purge is definitely heading to the National Assembly in what he termed a “party cleaning”.

CLEANING UP

“The party is cleaning up, and you can’t implement the Jubilee agenda with hostile leadership. You can take this to the bank, the National Assembly purge is coming,” Mr Murathe said. “We will de-whip the disloyal members in Parliament and expel nominated MPs who didn’t respect the summons by the party leader as that amounts to gross insubordination,” he added.

He pointed out that Article 13 of the party’s constitution is clear on the disciplinary measures against “a member of the National Assembly or Senate who without justification opposes party positions and policy in Parliament.”

Mr Tuju and Mr Murathe, however, did not divulge the possible names that the party is fronting for replacement after the bloodbath.

The changes are looming large even as the leaders Mr Kenyatta fired in the Senate dig in.

“The respondents have, in blatant violation of the law, engaged in an illegal coalition whereafter have purported with the strength of the said coalition to remove the majority leader and majority whip of the Senate in blatant disregard of lawful procedures,” Mr Murkomen and Ms Kihika argued in the pleadings by H&K Advocates.

The court will issue directions on May 14.

ICHUN'GWA OUSTER

In the National Assembly, Mr Ichung’wah’s ouster is linked to his attacks on Mr Kenyatta and the Executive.

Last week, on the floor of the House, he said the Jubilee government had failed to deliver on its mandate.

“I shall no longer be an apologist for the government that has failed to deliver on the mandate that we elected it for,” he said.

The powerful committee the Kikuyu MP chairs is mandated to oversee budget decision-making from formulation and approval to implementation.

The committee has power to investigate and report on all matters related to the coordination, control and monitoring of the national budget.

It also has powers to examine the budget policy statement presented to the National Assembly, examine bills related to the national budget, including the appropriation bills, and evaluate tax estimates, economic budgetary policies and programmes with direct budget outlays, essentially making it a committee of interest for the Executive.

It is on the basis of this that the President feels the committee cannot be left in the hands of Mr Ichung’wah, a staunch DP ally.

DEMOCRATIC OPTION

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru said no political party can successfully accomplish its objectives without basic party discipline. “Members who have no loyalty to the party that sponsored them to Parliament and allocated them leadership responsibilities have the democratic option to leave the party,” she said.

Nominated MP Maina Kamanda said his counterparts in the Senate who failed to honour Mr Kenyatta’s summons should explain their actions or prepare to go. “It will not be business as usual for them. They must explain to the party leadership the reasons for their defiance or prepare for an exit,” he said.

Nyeri Town MP Wambugu Ngunjiri said discipline is a critical aspect of how mature politics is done, adding that without discipline, “anarchy and chaos” is the order of the day.

Cherangany MP Joshua Kuttuny said a parliamentary purge should be done “urgently to enhance efficiency in enactment of government policy in the House.”