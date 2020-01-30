Mr Musyoka told off his critics saying his political ambition to be the next president will be realised following the region’s unity.

Speaking at the meeting, former Vice-President Kalonzo Musyoka said the journey for Ukambani leaders to speak with one voice had begun

By LILLIAN MUTAVI

More by this Author

Leaders from Ukambani have resolved to throw their weight behind the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The deal brokered by business tycoon Peter Muthoka has seen governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) come together to back the BBI.

BBI RALLIES

During a meeting in Stoni Athi, Machakos County on Thursday, Mr Mutua, who called for a common stance on the BBI, raised concern over two scheduled BBI rallies to be held on February 1 in Kitui and February 7 in Wote, Makueni County.

Speaking during that meeting, former Vice-President Kalonzo Musyoka said the journey for Ukambani leaders to speak with one voice had begun.

Mr Musyoka told off his critics saying his political ambition to be the next president will be realised following the region’s unity.

Advertisement

The former vice-president said the proposed referendum should capture the Bomas Draft.

“When I said that the prime minister should come from parliament, I was branded watermelon, we are now fighting to have the same points I stood for in this BBI,” said Mr Musyoka.

TERM LIMITS

The Wiper Democratic Movement leader said that both BBI rallies will go on as planned. He also called for the removal of term limits for governors.

Speaking at the same forum, Mr Muthoka said the Kamba community has the numbers to rally a serious candidate to form the next coalition government.

Mr Muthoka said that if the community votes as a bloc, they will have enough votes to enable their leaders bargain during the formation of a coalition government.

He also called for the formation of a taskforce to oversee the completion of stalled projects by the national government.

Ms Ngilu said she was ready to work with any like-minded leaders who are ready to bring development to Ukambani.