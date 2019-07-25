By NATION TEAM

Labour Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani has welcomed his appointment as acting National Treasury CS and promised to do his best to “realise the dreams of transforming the nation.”

Thanking President Uhuru Kenyatta for “putting his trust” on him, Mr Yatani said: “I will continue supporting the president in my new role and working with my colleagues in Cabinet as we steer towards realising a prosperous nation.”

The CS said he was aware the task ahead was enormous and the “expectation high but I will strive to ensure fiscal soundness of our economy by giving priority to areas that will support the governments Big Four agenda and the realisation of Vision 2030.”

ACHIEVEMENTS

Mr Yatani who is top most official from northern Kenya to hold a high profile ministry like the National Treasury following the demise of former Foreign Affairs Minister Bonaya Godana served as North Horr MP between 2006 and 2009 before being posted to Austria as ambassador as well as Kenya’s permanent representative to the United Nations in Vienna.

He also served as Science and Technology assistant minister in former president Mwai Kibaki’s government before being elected Marsabit Governor on ODM ticket in 2013.

He is also a former Council of Governor’s chief whip and is hailed for his ability to compile administrative, political and diplomatic skills in his work.

He has also won accolades for ensuring peace and development in conflict prone Marsabit County, Kenya’s biggest in terms of land size during his tenure as governor. His supremacy battle with current Marsabit Governor Mohamud Ali in local politics has however threatened to ignite conflict in the border county.

EXCITEMENT

In Marsabit, locals welcomed his appointment to the powerful Cabinet docket, terming the move as historical for the pastoralist community.

Former nominated member of the County Assembly Ms Lokho Jattani praised President Kenyatta for picking someone from the arid and semi-arid land (ASAL) region.

“The appointment of Ambassador Ukur Yattani is the best thing that ever happened to our county. I strongly believe that his appointment was done on merit following his marked administrative and leadership qualities exhibited by him in all the positions he served in before,” said Ms Jattani.

She expressed optimism in his capability to handle both the Labour and Treasury dockets, saying that he has a vast wealth of experience in administration and management.

Boru Galgalo, a local, said the northerners could now proudly identify themselves as Kenyans after many years of marginalisation.

He said while they may not necessarily need to benefit directly or indirectly from the appointment, they are elated and satisfied that he is at the helm of a powerful docket.

Even non-locals in Marsabit Town joined the celebrations, saying that they have faith in CS Yatani following his track record as the county’s governor.

MINI-RESHUFFLE

President Kenyatta named Mr Yatani the substantive replacement for Mr Henry Rotich, who was arrested on Monday on abuse of office allegations.

The Head of State also fired Treasury Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge, a day after he was arraigned together with CS Rotich over the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal and freed on bail.

In the mini-reshuffle, announced by State House spokesperson Kanze Dena-Mararo, Dr Julius Monzi Muia who headed the defunct National Economic and Social Council and the Vision 2030 was appointed National Treasury PS.

Maj Gen (Rtd) Gordon Kihalangwa was appointed Defence PS, replacing Mr Torome Saitoti who was moved to Planning. The Head of State did not however name Maj.Gen (rtd) Kihangalwa replacement as Immigration PS.

Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu exuded confidence in CS Yatani saying he is able to propel the National Treasury to greater heights and solve the mess.

“He is qualified enough to handle the docket, he managed the county’s resources for five years and came put without a scar, he has earlier served in huge dockets and he has never been implicated in any scandal,” the MP told the Nation.