Governors Hassan Joho (Mombasa), Amason Kingi (Kilifi) and Salim Mvurya (Kwale) have been challenged to unite the region ahead of 2022 elections.

The three leaders were mentioned widely during Madaraka Day celebrations on Saturday.

While addressing Mombasa residents at the Tononoka Grounds during the Madaraka Day celebrations, Kisauni MP Ali Mbogo, said the coast people should have unity of purpose.

“Joho, Kingi and Mvurya, you all have to show us the way, time has come for us to decide our own destiny,” said Mr Mbogo. Who asked the three leaders to lead them to ‘Canaan’.

“(Mr) Joho and (Mr) Kingi say they are eyeing the presidency but we need to have one leader,” added Mr Mbogo who promised to ensure the Coast region is united.

Likoni MP Mishi Mboko, while pledging support for Governor Joho in his quest for the presidency, urged other leaders to back the county chief.

“Today, we are here to celebrate our territorial independence, let our leaders unite to foster peace and harmony as we look forward to 2022. As coast leaders, let us support one of our own,” said Ms Mboko.

Mombasa Governor through his Director of Communications, Richard Chacha said that he has always stood for the unity, not just for the Coast region, but for the whole country.

“I have always stood for unity of the Coast and the country as a whole. For Coast unity, it will not be limited to three governors. Our unity goes beyond political parties. We need to be concerned about the welfare of our people,” Governor Joho said.

In his address, Governor Kingi said he wanted historical injustices addressed.

“It is not about 2022, there are pertinent issues like land, making the Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission report public and implemented. All these can work if only there is unity,” Governor Kingi said.