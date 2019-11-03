By ANITA CHEPKOECH

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru joined ODM leader Raila Odinga and other politicians in a tour of Kibra, Nairobi, on Sunday out of respect for his March 9, 2018 handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ms Waiguru explained her presence alongside Ukambani governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) and Charity Ngilu (Kitui).

"We must say in plain truth that the country is peaceful because of the handshake. We will protect it," she said.

"The others who claim they want to bring developments are just baiting you. They are a one-man guitar, unlike Imran who is the fruit of handshake."

THE CANDIDATES

Bernard Imran Okoth, brother of the late Kibra MP Ken Okoth, is the Orange Democratic Movement's candidate for the by-election that will take place on November 7.

His key rivals are McDonald Mariga of Jubilee Party, who has been campaigning with Deputy President William Ruto; Khamisi Butichi of Ford Kenya, whose leader is Bongoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula; and Eliud Owalo of Amani National Congress, whose leader is Musalia Mudavadi.

Mr Odinga, Mr Wetang'ula, Mr Mudavadi and Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka are members of the National Super Alliance. Mr Wetang'ula and Mr Musyoka decided to work together in the Kibra mini poll.

HANDSHAKE VOTES

Ms Waiguru asked her supporters to vote for the handshake."

"We know our votes are 22,000 in number. Kikuyus, I urge you to vote for the handshake," she said.

"We are not afraid ... we are not shaken by cheap politics. Tumekataa kupangwa (We have refused to be manipulated)."

Regarding the Building Bridges Initiative, she asked the people to support it as "that's where the 2022 government will come from".

"We shall make the government in 2022 and this country will flow well," the governor said.

REFORMS

In his address, Mr Odinga said he drew "much joy" from seeing a huge crowd demonstrate love for peace.

"This is a different gathering; the first after handshake with President Kenyatta. We said we won't turn back until Kenya changes for the better. [We want] better reforms that will kill tribalism, corruption and plunder of resources, electoral fights, youth unemployment and poverty, and bring peace," he said.

He added, "The handshake will build a new Kenya without tribes. They all will be just Kenyans. Every Kenyan in here rightfully. Oneness then development follows ... none is isolated [sic]."

Regarding alliances, he said, "Some say I invite people to my bedroom. What's wrong with inviting people to my bedroom? Are they not friends? Hawa wanasema ni wapumbavu tu (Those talking are stupid)."

He thanked the governors who campaigned with him, saying they recognise the need for Kenyans to unite.

MARIGA CRITICISED

Siaya Senator James Orengo criticised Jubilee's candidate, saying, "In the Constitution, to be an MP you have to know mother tongue, Kiswahili and English. Mariga knows none. He even doesn't know sign language".

He added, "Content and integrity are important. We cannot allow people without a history to stand in the same rostrum with Raila Amollo Odinga. The way to ensure that is to take Ruto home by voting in Imran.

Mr Orengo also spoke of the BBI, saying it will produce the next government.