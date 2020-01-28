Waititu fights impeachment at Senate

By SAMWEL OWINO

The Senate this morning started its scheduled two-day special sitting to determine the fate of embattled Governor Ferdinand Waititu who was impeached by Kiambu Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) in December last year.

The senators will on Tuesday hear the charges and make a decision tomorrow on whether to uphold the decision of Kiambu MCAs or dismiss them.

The special sitting was occasioned after the Senate last week shot down a proposal to form an 11-member special committee to investigate the charges against him.

Majority of legislators opposed the committee constituted by Senate majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen on grounds that it was skewed and made up of members allied to the Tangatanga political faction.

They expressed fears that the committee might decide to dismiss the charges levelled against Mr Waititu, which would mark the end of the impeachment process and give the troubled county boss a lifeline.

This is because senate Standing Order 175 provides that if the committee fails to establish merits in the charges, the impeachment is lost.

According to the regulations, the committee only forwards a report to the whole House if the charges are substantiated.

He was impeached on December 19 over alleged abuse of office, gross misconduct and gross violation of the Constitution, the County Government Act and Public Finance Management Act.

Mr Waititu is the fourth governor to be impeached by MCAS after Embu Governor Martin Wambora, his Kericho counterpart Paul Chepkwony and Taita Taveta's Granton Samboja.