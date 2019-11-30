By DICKENS WASONGA

More by this Author

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) will not accept any constitutional reforms proposed by the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report if they are done through parliament and not by a referendum.

REFERENDUM

Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi said on Saturday that although the party largely supported most of the recommendations in the BBI report, it will ensure reforms are only done through a referendum. He was speaking at the burial of Eric Oloo, a correspondent with The Star in Ugunja constituency.

Oloo was killed in the house of a senior police officer in Siaya, ten days ago.

The MP said there will be no reforms without a referendum and asked those opposed to the plebiscite to get ready for the battle ahead.

“As much as we acknowledge the fact that the law provides that some recommendations must go through parliament, we want to make it clear that these reforms will only be made possible through a referendum and we won't accept anything short of that, " he said.

Advertisement

INVESTIGATIONS

Mr Wandayi and his Ugenya counterpart David Ochieng called on the police to ensure thorough investigations into the murder of Mr Oloo are done.

The legislators said who were addressing mourners at Uhor Village in Ugunja town, said they would ensure the journalist's killers face the law.

The MPs faulted the manner in which probe into the journalist’s murder is being done.

“We are keenly monitoring the direction the investigations are headed and the conduct of police officers involved,” said Mr Ochieng.

He told mourners that as a lawyer, he was ready to offer legal services to the family. The MP described the late Oloo as a brilliant and dedicated journalist. Mr Wandayi said the media industry had lost a valuable friend and the police must ensure his killers are arrested and prosecuted.

MONITOR PROGRESS

"We will continue to monitor progress of the investigations,” said Mr Wandayi.

The Ugunja MP said the late Oloo’s death had shocked many.

“We will push the DCI to ensure the family gets justice. An innocent citizen cannot meet his death in in the house of a law enforcement agent and nothing is done," he said.

Mr Wandayi said police officers who have stayed in Siaya for more than three years should be transferred.

"It is a policy that police officers must not stay for more than three years in one station," he said.

The body of the journalist was found ten days ago in the house of Chief inspector Sabina Kerubo in Ugunja.

Detectives investigating the murder have identified witnesses to help them prosecute the case. Two brothers, Victor Ogola Luta and Franklin Joel Luta, who are believed to be the key suspects in the murder, were on Monday arraigned but did not take plea.

Siaya Principal Magistrate James Ong’ondo directed detectives investigating the murder to ensure the two suspects are arraigned on December 10.