Western unity agenda on course as leaders pursue fresh strategy

By OSCAR OBONYO

More by this Author

Over the decades, efforts to realise political unity among the populous Luhya community have remained a pipe dream with competitors and observers poking fun at the endless “elusive Luhya unity” quest.

Now the trio of Amani National Congress (ANC) leader, Musalia Mudavadi, Ford-Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula and Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa, has stepped up a last-ditch effort to galvanise support at home and politically lock down Western region.

“We have been the laughing stock on the national political scene for decades. But that is about to change,” the Bungoma Senator, Mr Wetangula, says.

ALLIANCE

The Sunday Nation has separately established that the Mudavadi-Wetangula-Wamalwa alliance has set in motion an ambitious drive aimed at galvanising support from members of the Luhya, Teso and Sabaot communities, who reside in Bungoma, Busia, Kakamega and Vihiga counties in Western and Trans Nzoia in Rift Valley. The campaigns will also target voters from these communities, who are spread across the country.

Noting that Western is a cosmopolitan region that is home to a number of communities, Mr Mudavadi says the first phase of their plan will be to consolidate the home base before embarking on the second phase, which will involve networking with and reaching out to voters from other communities.

Sources have divulged to Sunday Nation that a working group, which includes a team of professionals, is currently being assembled to execute the new strategy. The trio hopes to expand its team to make it representative of Western counties.

Reached for comment, Ford-Kenya Secretary General Dr Eseli Simiyu, who is said to be part of the working group assembling a strategic team and actualising the plan, declined to divulge details.

“There is a serious plot underway but I am sorry this time around we are doing it chini ya maji (secretly). This is because every time we talk about our plans to the media and in public rallies, we give our detractors a weapon to disrupt our plot or divide us,” says Dr Eseli. Lately, the three top Luhya politicians, alongside Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli, have been engaged in a series of meetings.

SECRET MEETINGS

The secret meetings are partly responsible for winning back the Ford-Kenya leader who initially, alongside his former deputy party leader Dr Boni Khalwale, seemed to back Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid.

Mr Wetan’gula has similarly mended fences with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader, Raila Odinga, whom he previously accused of masterminding his downfall as Senate minority leader last March.

According to our sources, Atwoli, who serves as the group’s linkman to external support, was partly instrumental in reuniting Odinga and Wetang’ula. The Mudavadi-Wetang’ula-Wamalwa trio views Mr Odinga as a valuable ally in taming the DP, who so far is the 2022 presidential frontrunner.

With Atwoli focusing on neutralising Mr Ruto on the national stage, Mudavadi, Wetang’ula and Wamalwa have focused on galvanising support in their rural backyards. The three leaders have lately been flying in the same helicopter and sharing the stage at various functions.

Political analyst Dr Edward Kisiangani, however, argues that Luhya politicians lack powerful networks and political support outside their backyards. The Kenyatta University lecturer opines the DP still stands a good chance of sharing the spoils in Western.

REBELLION

According to Dr Kisiang’ani, members of the Luhya community are suffering from voter apathy having previously supported their own -- Mr Mudavadi and eighth VP Michael Kijana Wamalwa -- as well as Mr Odinga, without success: “They are more likely to rebel and try their luck elsewhere and Khalwale, who is the face of this rebellion, cannot be wished away with ease.”

On his part, Mr Khalwale insists that Ruto is the best bet for the Luhya nation: “In my estimation, Ruto is our best bet because we have previously and severally backed the Odinga horse without success. It has been proved that he cannot win elections,” opines Khalwale.

Claiming that Mudavadi and Wetang’ula are “pretenders to the throne”, the former Kakamega senator appeals to both to shelve their presidential ambitions and instead back the DP, who he says “has the most realistic chance of becoming Kenya’s next President.”