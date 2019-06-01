By DENNIS LUBANGA

Ford-Kenya leader Moses Wetang'ula says the party is unmoved following the defection of his deputy Boni Khalwale.

Mr Wetang’ula termed Dr Khalwale’s recent defection to Jubilee as a leap into the unknown, adding that the former Kakamega senator is likely to suffer a political blow.

“As a party, our stand is that Dr Khalwale was our party deputy leader and he has made a choice to go to people he likes more than he likes us. I don’t know if the choice will make him politically stronger,” Mr Wetang’ula said while addressing the press at Turbo, in Lugari Sub-County, on Friday after holding a meeting with party officials.

“We don’t want to drive with our eyes fixed on the rear view mirror; we want to look forward, strengthen the party and focus on 2022.”

Dr Khalwale defected to Jubilee two weeks ago accusing Ford-Kenya of dictatorship. He also expressed his desire to be in the next government.

His defection came at a time when the party had summoned him for disciplinary action after declaring his support for Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 State House bid.