By SARAH NANJALA

By ANITA CHEPKOECH

As President Uhuru Kenyatta and other leaders marked the 10th Mashujaa Day in Mombasa County on Sunday, Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang'ula called for the Jubilee administration to fulfill its promises to Kenyans.

Speaking in Kibra, Nairobi County, during campaigns for Ford Kenya candidate Butichi Khamisi, the party leader said the public will recognise the President as a champion only if he implements his whole agenda.

“Instead of launching new projects, President Kenyatta should use his remaining term to finish the projects he has started," he said.

"All over the country are stalled roads, dam, water and school projects. There is no need to use billions of shillings on new projects yet the ones already started have stalled."

KHAMISI'S PLEDGES

Mr Khamisi echoed Mr Wetang'ula's remarks and told the people that their contributions to the economy, however small, make them champions.

In the spirit of Mashujaa Day, he said, he will advance former MP Ken Okoth’s legacy by providing services without discrimination and fighting tribalism, which he noted is a big problem in Kibra.

“This is an issue we must be willing to talk about because it affects us all. I will ensure children and the youth in Kibra do not face discrimination because of the tribes or communities they belong to," he said.

"Bursaries and jobs will be given to those who deserve them and without discrimination."

UHURU'S SPEECH

Thousands of Kenyans turned up for the 10th Mashujaa Day celebrations which took place at the refurbished Mama Ngina Waterfront in Mombasa.

In his speech, the President highlighted his administrations in sectors such as devolution and infrastructure development.

“We have undertaken tangible steps to address the unique development needs of this region. In the six years [I have been in power], there have been more targeted and concerted focus to develop the Coast region than in any other time in the history of our country,” he told Mombasa residents.

KAMANDA'S APPEAL

Separately, Jubilee Party's nominated MP Maina Kamanda joined the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) in campaigning for Kibra by-election candidate Imran Okoth.

The leader of Jubilee's Kieleweke political faction accompanied ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna to Kibra's PEFA church where he asked residents to back the party's candidate.

Mr Kamanda said his support for ODM’s contender against Jubilee’s McDonald Mariga was meant to strengthen the March 9, 2018 handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

“As Jubilee members, we support Imran because we believe this will sustain the peace and coexistence that came with the handshake.

“There is no way ODM can field a candidate in Gatundu or another such constituency in Central Kenya. It would not be right. In the same spirit, let ODM retain the Kibra seat," he added.

GANDA EFFECT

Mr Sifuna said the party’s victory in the Ganda Ward by-election would reflect positively in Kibra, whose vote will take place on November 7.

Mr Okoth promised to serve Kibra residents diligently and to without bias.