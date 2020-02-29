By KENNEDY KIMANTHI

More by this Author

By GITONGA MARETE

More by this Author

Mt Kenya region’s leaders believe the Gikuyu, Meru and Embu (Gema) communities must play their cards well to ensure a stake in the next government, whoever forms it.

This was one of the major resolutions of Saturday’s Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally at Kinoru Stadium in Meru County.

The leaders from Meru, Embu, Tharaka-Nithi, Laikipia, Murang’a, Kiambu, Nakuru, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Nairobi and Nyandarua counties also proposed equitable allocation of revenues based on the principle of ‘one person, one vote, one shilling’.

While noting that the region produces 30 per cent of the national revenue, they said they want counties' revenue share increased from 35 to 50 per cent to eliminate marginalisation.

TENSE MOMENTS

There were tense moments at the rally after Deputy president William Ruto's allies missed seats.

Advertisement

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, Meru senator mithika linturi and MPs Patrick Munene (Chuka-Igambang'ombe) and John Muchiri (Manyatta) found no setas reserved for them.

After Mr Murkomen's, the politicians stormed out of the meeting with their supporters as EALA MP Mpuru Aburi spoke.

Mr Aburi said it was disrespectful for them to leave.

Mr Murkomen said the BBI report will not solve Kenya’s economic challenges.

“Money was allocated to do so, therefore stop lying to Kenyans that the BBI will solve the economy [issue],” he said.

Jubilee Party former vice chairman David Murathe said President Uhuru Kenyatta will not hand over power to a thief after his term ends in 2022.

“Do you want President Uhuru to leave power to a thief? That will not happen,” he said.

THE PROPOSALS

The Mt Kenya region presented a 10-point demand to the BBI taskforce, as read by Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia.

Mr Kimemia is the chairman of the Mt Kenya Governors Caucus.

The leaders also maintained that President Kenyatta is the undisputed regional kingpin.

Their demands are as follows: