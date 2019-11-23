By ALEX NJERU

Deputy President William Ruto has insisted that Kenyans should not be coerced to support Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Speaking at Muraga Technical Training Institute in Tharaka-Nithi County on Saturday, Dr Ruto said Kenyans must be given enough time to read the BBI report in order to make an informed decision on whether to support it or not.

FINAL DECISION

He said after reading the BBI report, Kenyans should also be given a chance to give their views which must also count in the final decision.

“This BBI thing must be a smooth process where all Kenyans are involved. Their views must be respected,” said Dr Ruto.

He said he is not shaken by the report and the ODM leader Raila Odinga brigade which is threatening him with a ‘Tsunami’.

He praised President Uhuru Kenyatta for stating that all Kenyans will be given chance to read the report and that their views will be respected.

Dr Ruto noted that he will continue touring the country because he was elected alongside President Kenyatta and took oath alongside his boss to serve the Kenyans.

“My name was in the ballot and those getting jittery because of my frequent tour of various parts of the country should know that I was elected alongside President (Kenyatta) and I will be put to task by Kenyans if we will not deliver as we promised,” he said.

He criticised Mr Odinga arguing that the ODM leader had become drunk with praises from his followers. He accused Mr Odinga of being against supporting churches.

REJECT REPORT

MPs: Kareke Mbiuki (Maara), Patrick Munene (Chuka/Igambangombe), Kubai Kiringo (Igembe Central), Rigathi Gacagua (Mathira) and Woman Representatives Catheline Waruguru (Laikipia) and Beatrice Nkatha (Tharaka-Nithi County) vowed to follow Dr Ruto’s path on the BBI report.

Mr Mbiuki said they will support BBI if it will increase money for tea, milk and other needs for Kenyans. He vowed to reject the report if it will create positions for a few individuals.

He said Mt Kenya region was a bedroom for retired President Mwai Kibaki and currently is for Uhuru and from 2022 to 2032 will be for Dr Ruto.

MP Munene said the BBI issue had disoriented Jubilee government. He said the government had lost focus on the Big Four Agenda that President Kenyatta gave to Kenyans after election.