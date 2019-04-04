By NDUNGU GACHANE

Deputy President William Ruto has criticised a section of Jubilee Party leaders who have allegedly teamed up with the Opposition to stop his 2022 presidential bid.

Mr Ruto, who spoke during a fundraiser at Kamahuha Girls High School, said the leaders are being used by the opposition to scuttle his ambitions, a move he said would not succeed.

He asked both the “Kieleweke Team” (the anti-Ruto brigade within the ruling party) and the opposition to desist from politicking until the electioneering period, saying voters would decide at the right time.

Mr Ruto said the opposition has no standing to advise the ruling party, and that the government will be judged on its development record.

"There are people who have teamed up with the opposition and formed a movement called ''Stop Ruto''. They should know that Kenyans will gauge them based on development projects and not by joining a group of confused busybodies who are out to split our party," he said.

PLEDGES

Mr Ruto added that he would continue criss-crossing the country fulfilling the party’s development agenda and ensuring that the promises made before the 2017 elections are achieved.

He reiterated that construction of dams would continue whether “some people liked it or not”.

“We have a clear plan and will ensure that the promises we made during the campaigns are met. We even have money for the aged and the vulnerable, and Mr Maina Kamanda is eligible to apply due to his age," Mr Ruto said.

Mr Kamanda, a nominated MP, has been one of the main opponents of Mr Ruto's 2022 candidature.

He recently led a group of Jubilee leaders in condemning the deputy president, associating him with rampant corruption in government.

HANDSHAKE

The Deputy President rubbished the political deal between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition chief Raila Odinga, dubbed the “handshake”, claiming Mr Odinga is in Jubilee to offer unsolicited advice after failing in his mandate.

"If they failed in their simple obligation of making noise, what advice can they offer us? We formed the government with clear objectives of what we wanted to do for voters,” he said.

"They are known for destruction: from destroying the party to destroying houses and railway lines, and now they are aiming at destroying friendships," Mr Ruto said, describing Mr Odinga as a wolf in sheep skin.

FOCUS

Maragua MP Mary Waiguire dismissed the anti-Ruto group, saying they are a bunch of confused leaders with no development record.

"Mr Kamanda should retire from politics and let new blood reign while he takes times with his great grandchildren," she said.

Murang'a Governor Mwangi wa Iria urged politicians to popularise the Big Four Agenda rather than insulting each other in churches every Sunday.

"It's too much now, church leaders should not allow this,” he said.