By SAMWEL OWINO

National Assembly minority leader John Mbadi has denied claims that his amendments to the Public Officer Ethics Act, capping harambee contributions to Sh100,000, target Deputy President William Ruto.

Dr Ruto gives plenty of money at the fundraising events he often attends across the country. He has denied allegations of corruption and has insisted that he will continue making donations to groups and churches.

Mr Mbadi explained that his legislative proposal does not target individuals and is aimed at enhancing accountability among public officers.

“I have heard supporters of Deputy President dismissing my amendments. I am telling them that this amendment has not one, but all public officers, in mind,” he told reporters on Thursday.

TAXPAYER MONEY

The Suba South MP further said he was not opposed to the contribution of this amount and more.

“You can contribute Sh1 million or even more so long as you tell the [Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission] the source of your money,” he said.

He added, "Public officers are paid using our taxes so they owe us accountability on any amount they contribute that is above Sh100,000."

He went on to say, "The discussion of harambees in relation to how they fuel corruption did not start with me. It started with former President Mwai Kibaki in 2003, and there is even a report to that effect, so I’m just fast-tracking what has already been discussed."

He said the DP's allies misinterpreted the legislative proposal, which he also noted will go through the normal approval process, with members of Parliament and the public given an opportunity to share their views.

THE PROPOSAL

In the legislative proposal that is yet to be discussed at Parliament, Mr Mbadi proposes that all public officers who contribute more than sh100,000 in harambees or any kind of fundraising event be required to file returns with the EACC.

The lawmaker wants section 13 of the Act to compel public officers to file a return with the anti-graft body within 14 days, stating the source of the contribution made.

He noted the move is aimed at taming corruption among public officers, who dip their hands into public coffers and run to various functions to contribute the same.

“Enactment of this bill shall promote accountability to the public and resolve queries on their financial dealings,” reads part of the amendments.

McCARTER MEETINGS

Mr Mbadi spoke at Parliament buildings on Thursday after a meeting with US ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter, who told lawmakers to be more accountable and transparent to the electorate.

Speaking after separate meetings with the majority and minority leaders of the National Assembly, Mr McCarter said transparency among leader increases accountability.

Mr Mbadi said the discussion focused on three matters - challenges MPs face in legislation, the work of the Building Bridges Initiative Taskforce and the Division of Revenue Bill, which has stalled and is now before the mediation committee.

The minority leader said the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga eased workings in parliament.

“After the handshake, the country enjoyed stability. We are working together well,” he said.

ELECTIONS

On the BBI, Mr Mbadi told the ambassador of the need to fix the electoral process so voters have confidence in election results.

Mr Mbadi also told the ambassador that the BBI team needed to work on inclusivity so that all Kenyans feel they are part of the government.

He said they also discussed how the Donald Trump administration can work directly with counties on development issues.