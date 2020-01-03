By JUSTUS OCHIENG'

By VITALIS KIMUTAI

Barely days into 2020 and President Uhuru Kenyatta is turning out to be the political bride every suitor wants.

Interest is mounting for his nod with all and sundry trying to get his ear — some are falling over themselves to carry favour with the Head of State.

Besides opposition leaders led by ODM leader Raila Odinga, his deputy William Ruto, whose allies insist President Kenyatta has an obligation to endorse him bearing in mind “their 2013” pact, still yearns for his support despite his (President’s) dalliance with Mr Odinga.

And, on Thursday, Dr Ruto’s allies desperately reached out to him to not only help put the Jubilee Party in order but to also work closely with their man.

Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper party’s Kalonzo Musyoka, Kanu chairman Gideon Moi as well as Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula are also keen on President Kenyatta’s attention, as they seek to replace him in State House come 2022.

Even though Dr Ruto has repeatedly denied relying on the Head of State’s endorsement, his allies yesterday insisted that he has an obligation to back his deputy following their earlier “pact.”

MUDAVADI'S PLACE

Political analyst Herman Manyora opines that any leader who hopes to contest the presidency in 2022 must root for the “handshake”, otherwise none will be in a position to put up a fight against the duo — Mr Kenyatta and Mr Odinga.

On Monday, Siaya Senator James Orengo, a confidant of Mr Odinga, let the cat out of the bag when he said the surest way to have unity in the country was for the “people of the lake to work with the mountain”.

Mr Mudavadi’s presence at the commissioning of Modika Barracks alongside President Kenyatta in Garissa on December 13 left many Kenyans wondering what the two leaders were up to.

The ANC leader and his lieutenants are on record as turning down Dr Ruto’s offer to work together in 2022, but his recent dalliance with the President never raised any concerns, with his men insisting there was nothing wrong with the former deputy prime minister working with “his colleague with whom they served in the same position during the grand coalition government”.

Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju says that through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), the President seeks to work with all Kenyans to unite the country.

“What we want the BBI to help us is to ensure all of us have a stake in subsequent governments,” Mr Tuju told the Nation.

RULES OF ENGAGEMENT

Mr Musyoka has repeatedly said that he was keen on working with the President.

And during his father’s burial last year, he said he wouldn't mind being President Kenyatta’s “mtu wa mkono (errand boy)”.

The former vice-president vehemently denied claims by his close ally Johnstone Muthama that he would rally the Ukambani region behind Dr Ruto in 2022, saying he was firmly with the Head of State.

On Thursday, Dr Ruto’s allies renewed calls to have the two leaders (Ruto and Uhuru) work together as the clock ticks towards 2022.

They asked President Kenyatta to take charge of the ruling party and ensure the original succession plan in the party is adhered to.

A section of Rift Valley MPs said President Kenyatta had, in the last two years, left some officials to “wreak havoc in the party with contradictory, inflammatory and divisive statements”.

President Kenyatta has also been facing a revolt from Jubilee MPs from his backyard which has escalated in the last one year, and it seems the Sagana retreat he convened late last year did not help to cool the rising temperatures.

“There is a need for order and respect to the party hierarchy in the new year as opposed to the last one year, where the President left the likes of former vice-chairman David Murathe and Mr Tuju to issue statements and directives that had the potential of tearing apart the party,” said Bomet Senator Christopher Langat.

STOP SIDELINING RUTO

Dr Langat said: “President Kenyatta’s hands off, eyes off and ears off approach to serious party issues in the past two years should come to an end this year. He should ensure the original succession plan is achieved.”

He said the President should dump his aides and advisers who have misled and made him unpopular over positions he has taken on matters of national interest, including sidelining the Deputy President in favour of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Mr Murathe has been criticised for saying President Kenyatta would gun for the prime minister’s post after his term in office ends; while Mr Tuju has come under attack for saying corrupt leaders would be barred from contesting Jubilee Party positions in grassroots elections slated for March this year.

Bomet Central MP Ronald Tonui wondered why President Kenyatta has avoided convening a Jubilee Parliamentary Group meeting in the last two years, choosing to ignore pressure from the legislators.

Kericho Woman Representative Florence Bore said party supporters at the grassroots were emboldened and clear that the succession plan should prevail, without which Jubilee risked losing the election.

SHAPE UP

But Nyeri MP Ngunjiri Wambugu has asked President Kenyatta to take charge of the party and instil discipline among MPs.

“I expect Jubilee Party will be more disciplined, mainly because I expect the President will be more involved, as he has promised to do. Some people will shape up, or ship out,” said Mr Wambugu in a new year's message.

The MP said those seeking elective party positions in the poll scheduled for March should only be those with unwavering support to President Kenyatta's economic policies, fighting corruption and uniting Kenyans under the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).