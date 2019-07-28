By LUCAS BARASA

A group of politicians opposed to Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid wants Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu to resign over graft allegations facing him.

Led by nominated MP Maina Kamanda, Kieleweke group said the corruption allegations facing Mr Waititu were serious and he should step aside.

Speaking in Olkalau, Nyandarua County on Sunday, Mr Kamanda criticised Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen for saying that a certain community and DP Ruto allies were being targeted in war on graft.

The governor, his wife Susan Ndung’u and other county staff have been accused of irregularly awarding tenders amounting to Sh580 million.

Mr Waititu, however presented himself at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission offices in Nairobi on Sunday.

CORRUPTION

The nominated legislator said the war on graft should not be politicised.

"No community should carry the burden of one individual. Everyone should carry his or her own cross," Mr Kamanda said.

Mr Kamanda also backed President Uhuru Kenyatta's position on funds for counties. He said that the county chiefs should show what they had done with previous allocations.

President Kenyatta last Thursday dismissed call by governors and senators for more revenue allocation to counties saying the government has no money.

MORE FUNDS

The President asked the counties leaders to utilise what they have and curb corruption in counties instead of demanding for more funds.

He said the 2022 politics was derailing President Kenyatta's development agenda.

Mr Kamanda called on Mt Kenya leaders to back President Kenyatta’s development agenda and stop empty politics.