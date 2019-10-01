By RUSHDIE OUDIA

Lawrence Ambiche Otieno, 78, strolls towards Asembo Bay on the shores of Lake Victoria carrying four 20-litre jerricans.

For once he can easily access the water unlike a few weeks ago when he had to find his way between shrubs and reeds before fetching water 20 meters into the lake.

When we inquire on whether he knew of the planned rehabilitation of the pier, Otieno gets excited and narrates how life was beautiful when the jetty was operational.

Mr Otieno recalls how he used to travel by boat to Migori, paying Sh12 fare, in the 1970s.

Then, ships used to transport cotton and sisal ropes from Asembo Bay to neighbouring countries, he says.

Kisumu Port was founded in 1901 as Port Florence, when the Kenya-Uganda railway line reached there.

It was thriving until trade stagnated in the 1970s following the collapse of the East African Community due to mistrust among member states.

This led to the collapse of shipping routes on Lake Victoria and eventually jetties. "What Raila Odinga has done with the handshake is the most selfless thing I have ever seen. I hope he holds on to it longer for us to witness the successful revival of the lined up projects," he says.

Otieno wades into the lake and fills his jerricans with water. The vendor sells water at Sh5 per jerrican.

Our trip takes us to Kendu Bay where a pier, which was managed by the now defunct East African Railways and Harbours Corporation between 1948 to 1977, used to stand.

Kendu Bay Old Town, once an economic powerhouse, is currently a shell of its former self.

Industries that were vibrant included a cotton ginnery and the National Cereals and Produce Board. They collapsed with the jetty.

During that time, ships from Kisumu and the two East African neighbours used to dock at the jetty, which has been dormant for three decades.

Some blame the fall of the town to the tarmacking of Katito-Homa Bay Road, which left out Kendu Bay, reducing activities to almost zero.

Shops closed while other businesses came to a standstill. Irked by vandalism of the pier, Patrick Ochieng Otieno, 28, and Tom Iddi Kimuri cleared the bushes and constructed a restaurant on the ground that used to house the jetty.

Now they must pull down the hotel because of the ongoing renovation of the pier.

“We were told that when the pier will be built, we will move our restaurant some meters from it so that tourists and businessmen can have somewhere to rest. We are happy,” said Mr Otieno.

In Muhuru, Migori County, the Nation team met 60-year-old Cyrus Nguru, a native of the once vibrant town.

Nguru said ships from Kisumu used to dock at the Muhuru Bay jetty before proceeding to Mwanza in Tanzania.

The border between Kenya and Tanzania is six kilometres from the bay. “The pier will open up businesses and jobs,” says Peter Okoth, a welder.

Our three-day journey ends at Port Victoria and Sio Port in Busia County. Huge papyrus reeds and massive siltation have crippled the ports.

To access the wharf, one must pay Sh100 for a boat ride.

Vincent Ouma, who operates a boat at the pier, is optimistic that fortunes will change after he saw a delegation of government officials tour the area and was told of the rehabilitation plans.

Water levels in most of the jetties fell due to siltation and the hyacinth menace, making it difficult for boats to dock.

The good news is that the government is set to dredge all feeder jetties.

The renewed vigour with which the piers are being constructed has given locals hope.

Apart from Kisumu Port, others targeted are Muhuru and Sori in Migori County; Mbita, Kendu and Homa Bay in Homa Bay County; Sio and Victoria in Busia County, as well as Asembo, Luanda Kotieno, Misori and Usenge in Siaya County.

More than 400 servicemen have been deployed to clear and renovate houses at Kisumu Port, Luanda Kotieno (100), Asembo Bay (100) and to 30 each smaller port.

The servicemen have been clearing bushes and repainting houses with in KPA colours.

However, there have been challenges in cleaning up bays, with the servicemen encountering reptiles, hyacinth and hippo grass.

They have been partnering with fishermen from local beach management units who understand the terrain better.

“We will embark on rehabilitating Kendu Bay, a major problem is the hippo grass. We will move more servicemen to the bay after we clear the pier ahead of renovation,” a National Youth Service officer involved in the exercise said.

Kenya Ports Authority Managing Director Daniel Manduku said that they will fence the facilities after clearing them of bushes.

“We have already acquired title deeds for the land cleared and are in the process of fencing them,” said Manduku.

He said that they plan to build cold storage facilities for fishermen. “We will build cold storage facilities at Luanda Kotieno, Muhuru Bay and Sio Port on a pilot basis before we expand to the other eight facilities,” he added.

They will also improve inter-county water transportation. Manduku, who together with Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia visited Kisumu Port last week, said it will be launched once all heads of state invited confirm their attendance.