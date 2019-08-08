By SAM KIPLAGAT

Hearing of Willie Kimani murder case on Thursday took a new twist after the Law Society of Kenya claimed defence lawyer Cliff Ombeta is not licensed.

LSK, with a membership of over 14,000 practicing advocates, is Kenya’s premier bar association.

LSK lawyer Stephen Ongaro told Judge Jessie Lessit that Mr Ombeta's certificate had been withdrawn.

The claims were however, disputed by his advocate Doreen Kali, saying Mr Ombeta is still on LSK roll and his status is active on the website of the lawyers’ body.