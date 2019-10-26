By WAIKWA MAINA

By JAMES KAHONGEH

When Safaricom appointed Peter Ndegwa as CEO on Thursday, his wife Jemimah composed a stirring congratulatory message, noting that his appointment was the culmination of sheer hard work and selflessness.

‘‘I’ve experienced first-hand the long hours (you clocked) and your commitment to self and others,’’ Jemimah said in the heartfelt message posted on Facebook.

But what do his village neighbours in Ol Kalou in Nyandarua County think of him?

MINGLING EASILY

From sheer hard work to mingling easily with residents and even chipping in to assist them, residents of Mumbi village painted a picture of a man who is the envy of all.

After Mr Ndegwa’s appointment on Thursday, the quiet village burst into activity as excited neighbours thronged his family’s home to deliver messages of goodwill.

Villagers know Mr Ndegwa only too well because he visits his parents three times every year. It is also here that he grew up and went to school.

Neighbours refer to his mother Monica Wambui as ‘‘nyina wa Collymore’’ (Collymore’s mother) owing to his close relation with the late Safaricom CEO, Bob Collymore.

A humble Wambui still runs a small kiosk in the homestead. When Saturday Nation visited the home, Wambui was busy attending to her customers.

While she declined to talk about her son and family, she said that Ndegwa was humble, obedient and hard-working since his childhood.

ROLE MODEL

“He is our pride. He has always been a role model to his siblings and other children in the village,’’ said Wambui about her son who attended Nyahururu Primary School. Workers at his farm described him as a down-to-earth man who easily mingles with them whenever he visits the village.

Others said he was generous and always ready to assist. “I met him three years ago when I was a farm worker here. He even bought me a jembe which I use to date’’ Mr Isaiah Kahiga, a neighbour, said.

‘‘Working at this farm has enabled me to pay school fees for my children,’’ Mr Kahiga said.

Mr Stephen Muchendu described him as ‘‘a man of the people’’. Mr Muchendu said that Ndegwa hosts parties at his parents’ home where neighbours are invited. During his wedding in 2009, Ndegwa ferried many villagers to Nairobi for the ceremony.

Another neighbour, Ms Alice Gachanja, said that he is friendly.

‘‘He doesn’t hide from people who know him. He’s very social,’’ Ms Gachanja said.

SECURITY ARRANGEMENTS

As Mr Ndegwa assumes his new role next April, Nyandarua residents have a basketful of expectations, chief among them improvement of the Safaricom network in the county.

“Nyandarua has a serious communication challenge due to poor mobile network connectivity,’’ Nyandarua County Police Commander Gideon Ngumi said.

Mr Ngumi, however, noted that there would be no special security arrangements when Mr Ndegwa travels to the village for a homecoming party ‘‘since residents will be receiving their son’’.

In his congratulatory message, Governor Francis Kimemia called Mr Ndegwa ‘‘a hard-working son of Nyandarua’’ and a blessing to the county.